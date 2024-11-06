Camila Cabello Rocked The Biggest Accessory Trend Of Fall

Though it feels like the season is just getting started, fall 2024’s styling trends are already permeating the culture in a huge way. ‘70s-era hippie aesthetics are on the rise again, equestrianism was a catwalk mainstay throughout fashion month, and green is bigger than ever thanks to the unwavering longtail of “brat summer.”

Once a celeb (or two, or three) puts their stamp of approval on a trend, you know it’s here to stay. And now that Camila Cabello just rocked the biggest accessory trend of fall, expect to see practical yet chic eyewear everywhere.

Camila’s Reading Glasses

The schoolgirl aesthetic has always been synonymous with fall. But because the style has become such a staple of autumnal dressing, it can be difficult to find new ways to put a fresh spin on the old classic. Luckily, this year was the exception to the rule, and it’s all thanks to one accessory: reading glasses.

Co-signed by the likes of Cynthia Erivo and Billie Eilish, reading glasses were already slated to be an accessory to watch this season. Then, Camila Cabello jumped on the craze just as back-to-school season was ending and cozy sweater weather was beginning, proving that the trend is much bigger than an aesthetic choice.

In a carousel posted to Instagram on Nov. 5, the pop star posed for a series of Macbook selfies inside an Apple store while donning a collared navy blue rugby shirt and a pair of rectangular framed glasses.

She positioned the glasses ever-so-carefully on the bridge of her nose, almost as if to signal the eyewear was only for show.

Though most of the ‘fit did not make it into the photos, she did pair the preppy top with sneakers and calf-length socks.

She used the heart filter featured on Photo Booth, with the pink accents appearing atop her signature bangs.

“Calling all cute girls with sick minds,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the lyrics to her song “Chanel No. 5.”

She Loves A Schoolgirl Moment

Reading glasses may be a new addition to her fall wardrobe, but dressing like a prep certainly isn’t. On Sept. 15, the “Señorita” songstress shared a photo via Instagram in which she wears an argyle sweater vest layered over a white long sleeve, and completed the look with a saucy black pleated mini skirt.

It’s fair to say Cabello has mastered the art of back-to-school dressing, so if you need some pointers, just take a page out of her composition notebook.