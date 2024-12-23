iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2024 tour is turning into a runway for fashion and music’s finest. Katy Perry, for example, who’s headlined two legs of the holiday concert series in New York and Pennsylvania, debuted several memorable ensembles. In New York, she rocked Christmas-inspired numbers including layered lingerie with reindeer accessories, while in PA, she donned a dress that looked like a flattened disco ball.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the concert tour held its final show in Miami. Unsurprisingly, Florida’s finest Camila Cabello attended the fête and gave fans a musical treat, while also slaying the style game.

Camila’s Throwback Cowl Neck

The “Bam Bam” singer rolled up to the event’s red carpet looking utterly ethereal. She donned a halter number by Georges Hobeika in a calming shade of light blue. To match the watery hue, the dress itself was aqueous — it was draped and flowy with an exaggerated floor-length hem and train.

It featured a neckline so deep, it flaunted her décolletage and nearly exposed her navel. With a cowl neckline, it looked like it could’ve been plucked straight from the ’90s. Instead of regular straps, her dress was held together by a thick coil covered in intricate beading — it mimicked jewelry more than an actual strap.

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bedazzled style was mirrored on some parts of the skirt, where green, purple, and clear gemstones were tacked onto each side of her thigh, made to resemble a floral pattern.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like her plunging neckline, Cabello’s back was also completely exposed, with the halter style dipping dangerously close to her derrière. She completed the look with loose curls, a pink lip, and a whole lot of blush.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Range Is Impressive

That same night, Cabello effectively showcased her style range. If her carpet was completely saccharine, her onstage costume was, well, not. She wore a black catsuit with featured a built-in bedazzled strapless bra and a matching rhinestone-encrusted micro mini. The skirt was so short, in fact, it fully flashed her bedazzled underwear.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even her accessories were a coordinated slay. She wore opera gloves and pumps in the same glitzy sky blue. The girl’s got range.