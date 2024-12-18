Katy Perry Channeled A Disco Ball In A Spicy Strapless Mini

Katy Perry has cemented herself as a dancing queen. On the promo trail for her album 143, the singer has pulled out several daring looks made for the clubs, from wearing chrome breastplates and tie-dye butterfly bra tops to donning bold bikinis and mini skirt sets. Even for the holidays, she’s not sacrificing her spicy aesthetic.

On Dec. 16, Perry performed at Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, where she performed her biggest hits like “California Gurls,” “E.T.,” and “Firework.” Not only did the audience come prepared to dance, but so did she, as indicated by her Studio 54-ready costume.

Katy’s Disco Ball Dress

For her set, Perry brought the party by dressing as a disco ball. She wore a silver strapless minidress featuring rounded mirrorball-like pieces that formed a dazzling warped disco ball effect. The dress was stitched together with gold tinsel-like detailing, adding an extra festive touch.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perry paired her minidress with metallic thigh-high silver boots, perfectly complementing her disco shimmer. She kept the accessories minimal to let her ensemble shine, wearing just a pair of silver rings and matching small hoop earrings.

Katy’s Spicy Jingle Ball ’Fits

Before hitting the stage, Perry showed off a different look on the red carpet, taking inspiration from the ultimate disco queen, Cher. She wore a sleeveless dress with a sheer bodice, sequined red tube top, and floor-length skirt with a top knot, creating a high-leg slit.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In true Perry fashion, she didn’t just bring the heat to Philly. A couple of days prior, she performed at New York’s Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in an even spicier yet more festive costume.

The star wore a sheer bodysuit with silver bra cups, a rhinestoned corset, and metal snowflakes at her hips. She paired her top with not one but two pairs of underwear, wearing a high-cut silver bedazzled thong on top of tan leather low-rise panties. Just like in Philly, she completed the look with thigh-high silver boots.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These looks certainly would liven up anyone’s next Christmas party.