If you thought everyone’s pink obsession waned with the decline of Barbiemania, think again. There’s another movie igniting a rosy revolution: Wicked. (Actually, it’s igniting two color trends: bubblegum pink and an emerald green.)

A month before the film officially drops, stars like Heidi Klum are already showing up in their Glinda-inspired looks — even those who traditionally keep to more neutral color schemes. The latest to do so is Camila Cabello.

Camila’s Spicy Pink Dress

The “Havana” songstress is a big fan of the little black dress, often sticking to the inky hue for fashion events. However, on Thursday, Oct. 24, to attend the 2024 InStyle Imagemaker Awards, Cabello veered from her usual palette and opted for a more colorful number in shades of pink.

That night, she came on stage to present her stylist, Katie Qian, with one of the awards. Naturally, with Qian’s help, she showed out.

She wore a slip dress in a base hue of pale pink. Draped and ruched all over, the floor-length number featured floral details in shades of blue, gold, and fuchsia. It also featured one saucy detail: a generous leg-baring, thigh-high slit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She topped off the look with a furry white stole, à la Old Hollywood.

Her footwear, however, looked like another nod to Oz lore. She wore glittery pointed pumps, which bore a sparkly resemblance to the famed ruby-clad footwear that led to the fight in Oz.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s unclear whether the Wicked nods were intentional. But Cabello has a history of witchy looks, so this wouldn’t be her first. In recent weeks she’s been rocking LBDs with a witchcore twist, rocking sheer gothic dresses and pairing them with crucifixes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be the first time Cabello showed Wicked love. In 2021, she appeared in an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, joining her Cinderella costars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel for Carpool Karaoke. When “Defying Gravity” played, she joined Menzel, the OG Elphaba, in belting out the Broadway classic.