Cardi B is a total glamour chameleon, most recently experimenting with bold, cobalt lined eyes, a sweet red ink face tattoo (in honor of her son), and a total of three completely unique looks for 2023’s Met Gala. And to prove once and for all that she truly is *that* girl — the “Up” rapper has taken to her Instagram feed to share a fresh new look for summertime (that is no doubt going to serve as serious inspo for every single baddie and beyond in the coming months).

With a playful caption that nods to her guest verse on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” (“LET ME POP IT OFF !💗💛💚”), the New York-born all but stunned in a waist-skimming, platinum blonde install. And as inspired by Alfred Lewis lll (which she noted in the caption), her pin-straight strands are decorated with colorfully outlined neon crosses in vivid shades of pink, blue, green, orange, and purple. Of course, all eyes are on her hair with this scroll-stopping moment, though her matching Barbiecore manicure and on-trend fuchsia heels only add to the look.

For the classically Cardi bold eyes and neutral, contoured lip, the artist tapped her go-to makeup artist Erika La’Pearl (who, ICYMI, gave Bustle an exclusive peek at the full breakdown of her Met Gala makeup). As for her vibrant hair, Mia Jackson — better known as Tokyo Stylez — is to thank, sharing on her ‘gram that the look wasn’t all that easy to achieve: “I must admit this was one of the most difficult challenges I’ve tried in a while.”

For the beauty lovers that are bold and brave, temporary hair tattoos have been having their main character moment on high fashion runways, TikTok, and beyond. So if you’re looking for a show-stopping look that slays — this is your sign to just go for it.