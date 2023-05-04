ICYMI: All things Barbie are (once again) about to be the biggest thing come the warm summer months (especially since Margot Robbie is finally taking her throne as thee ultimate Barbie girl, in a highly-anticipated, star-studded film by the same name set to release on July 21 of this year).

As for the clear forerunner of the buzzy Barbie-inspired trend (that has been all but taking over both beauty and fashion categories)? Extra girly, bow-covered and bedazzled, 3D nails in fifty shades of pink that all but scream Barbiecore. And Emily Ratajkowski just nailed the look with her recent manicure moment.

Fronting HommeGirls’ latest cover story, the supermodel, High Low podcast host, and mom cements herself as one of fashion’s most chameleon-like it-girls in the industry ATM. One of her ‘fits — which include the bow-topped, coffin-shaped nails in question — is a clear nod to the ’90s, with a dolphin muscle tee paired layered beneath a leopard print micro mini skirt.

Alex Smith — a NYC-based manicurist who has worked with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and brands like Nike — is known for her meticulously painted, extra AF nail art. And EmRata’s dreamy, ultra-feminine, pink jelly lacquered set is a major win for the rising artist. As for her mascara heavy, doe-eyed glam and uniquely tousled updo, Yumi Lee and Evanie Frausto are to thank, respectively.

Along with hot pink, Barbiecore manis — 3D nail decals are seriously having their main character moment in the vibrant world of ever-evolving nail art trends. Case in point? Christina Aguilera’s headline-making set featured three-dimensional vulva art in honor of her new lube brand, Playground.

Since that moment, countless A-listers have been trying their hands at the statement-making trend, with Rihanna’s 2023 Met Gala mani made all the more Chanel-esque with 3D camellia flowers.