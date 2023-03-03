Carrie Bradshaw always had impeccable style — so much so, that she can be partially credited with the popularization of Manolo Blahnik pumps and the Fendi Baguette, among others. But there was one fashion item (apart from her engagement ring) that she famously could not get behind: the crystal-encrusted novelty clutch.

Let me take you back to Season 2 of SATC. A young Carrie is waiting for Mr. Big — her emotionally unavailable leading man — to say “I love you.” In lieu of the vulnerability she so desperately craves, Big hands her a crystal-encrusted swan clutch by Judith Leiber. Cue the drama.

In true Carrie fashion, she laments about how much she hates the bag (“It’s just wrong.”) for the entire episode, complaining until Big eventually gives her permission to return it. Carrie may not have liked the quirky gift, but the 1999 episode sealed Judith Leiber’s place in pop culture (and fashion) history.

Decades later, the late designer’s crystal-encrusted aesthetic is having a clear resurgence. In recent years, her opulent creations have been toted by some of the most elite style stars in Hollywood: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian (who owns several of Judith Leiber’s food-inspired purses), and more.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This 2023 fashion season, handbags reminiscent of Judith Leiber’s beloved/hated designs have appeared on runways and street style looks alike — from New York to Paris. During New York Fashion Week, weird-girl favorite brand Collina Strada showed a bedazzled purse in the shape of a bunny.

Meanwhile, at Milan Fashion Week, GCDS sent sparkling kitty clutches down the runway. In Paris, Balmain (another Kardashian favorite) also debuted a rhinestone-covered clutch — a silvery, apple-shaped orb.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want to lean into the the look, go for exactly what Carrie Bradshaw despised: a crystalized purse in a kooky shape. Pizza, popcorn, teddy bears, even a stack of pancakes — shop those and more, below.