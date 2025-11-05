It just doesn’t get more iconic than Carrie Bradshaw. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character on Sex and the City has been dominating style inspo boards since the series premiere in 1998. Even now, the hottest fashion trends can be traced back to Carrie’s closet. At this point, her love for Fendi Baguettes and Manolo Blahniks has been inspiring it-girls for the better part of the past three decades.

Picking out the perfect accessory is just one of Carrie’s talents; crafting an unexpected ‘fit is another. The sex columnist practically invented the no-pants look — the same pantless style that celebs like Kendall Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter are emulating now.

Carrie’s Pantless Look

In Season 4 Episode 8 of Sex and the City, Carrie modeled one of the original no-pants looks. When strutting across Manhattan to meet up with her friends for a casual park breakfast, she wore a Claude Pierlot one-piece, which featured a knitted pink tube top attached to navy blue hot pants. For an extra layer, she wore a long black trench coat over the romper.

“Carrie was one of the first to openly embrace [rompers],” costume designer Eric Daman told InStyle about the look in August.

Carrie finished off the unusual ‘fit with one of her signature newsboy hats. She chose simple jewelry, wearing only a delicate gold necklace.

Netflix

More Pantless Styles

Carrie rocked the bottomless look more than once — although sometimes the look was borne out of pure necessity. After tumbling into the water at the Central Park Boathouse in Episode 18 of SATC Season 3, Carrie dried off at Mr. Big’s apartment. She left his building one of his white button-down shirts. She added some flair to the oversized top by using a Hermès belt to cinch her waist.

Netflix

In Season 4 Episode 2, Carrie sported another no-pants ‘fit. This time, she had a last-minute costume change at a fashion show. She ended up modeling a three-piece Dolce & Gabbana outfit. The look featured bedazzled undies, a black bra, and a royal blue jacket.

Netflix

This is your sign to put your pants budget toward a pair of Manolo Blahniks instead.