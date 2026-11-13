Music, fashion, and film collided last night in Manhattan at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2026 Film Benefit. Presented by Chanel, the 18th annual gala honored director Steven Spielberg and raised a glass to the museum’s ongoing film preservation efforts.

Chanel has always been Hollywood’s resident fashion bestie, and the label’s deep-rooted ties with the entertainment industry were on full display at the Nov. 12 bash. Screen icons like Drew Barrymore and Cate Blanchett mingled with rising stars including SNL’s Marcello Hernandez and Riley Keough — many of them decked out in the French house’s latest wares.

The vibes inside were just as iconic as the outfits. The night kicked off with a surprise appearance by Tom Cruise, followed by a star-studded tribute to Spielberg featuring Emily Blunt, Steve Martin, and Martin Scorsese. Guests were also treated to a pre-dinner performance of “Somewhere” from West Side Story by Ariana DeBose. To close out the festivities, Stephen Colbert introduced a live set from Bruce Springsteen.

While there were plenty of unforgettable moments throughout the event, the fashion was also a major standout. Ahead, see some of the chicest looks from MoMA’s 2026 Film Benefit.

Zoe Saldaña

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Zoe Saldaña brought back the early 2010s in head-to-toe Chanel, reviving one of the era’s trendiest hues. She wore a sheer, mint green sleeveless top with shimmery buttons layered over a teal lace bralette, alongside a coordinating skirt covered in delicate white floral embroidery — and of course, Chanel’s signature contrasting cap-toe pumps.

Michelle Williams

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Michelle Williams was also on theme in Chanel. The five-time Oscar nominee chose a look from the label’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, opting for a midi dress crafted in black open-weave netting, studded with multicolor embellishments, and finished with feathered and fringed trim. She layered the see-through garment over a sleek black bodysuit and styled it with contrasting black-and-white loafers.

Riley Keough

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Riley Keough looked gala-ready in a classic LBD. The Chanel midi dress featured a plunging neckline and a drop-waist silhouette, with the label’s iconic double Cs adorning the straps. The Daisy Jones & The Six star kept the styling minimalistic, finishing the look with barely-there black pumps and forgoing jewelry.

Drew Barrymore

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Drew Barrymore was giving major Hallmark holiday movie protagonist energy in Chanel. The daytime talk show host wore a fringed, black-and-white plaid coat from the label over a black blouse and slacks, complete with a string of pearls and a newsboy cap.

Michelle Pfeiffer

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Michelle Pfeiffer went monochromatic in all black, head-to-toe Chanel, layering a long, double-breasted black coat over a stunning maxi dress. The gown featured a plunging neckline with a floral appliqué at the center, and was crafted from sparkling, semi-sheer fabric in tiered panels. She finished the look with black heels, adding a subtle pop of color with a pair of dangling turquoise earrings.

Emily Blunt

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The devil may wear Prada, but Emily Blunt was all about Schiaparelli last night. The actor stepped out in a look from the brand’s Spring/Summer ‘27 collection, pairing tailored black slacks with a high-neck black tank, a pleated, sweetheart-neckline bustier layered on top, and a draped fabric detail wrapping around her left hip. She finished the ‘fit with peep-toe pumps, dangling gold earrings, and a large statement ring.