Denim has completely rewritten the high-fashion rulebook this year. Ever since Margot Robbie famously swapped her Met Gala gown for baggy pants at the after-parties, casual fits have seamlessly made their way into chic spaces. With Chanel leaning heavily into this exact era of effortless refinement, a great pair of jeans remains the undisputed star of the season — and a go-to for Hollywood's inner circle.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Chanel and Tribeca Enterprises hosted the 11th Annual Through Her Lens Luncheon at Locanda Verde in New York City. The intimate event, which supports women and nonbinary filmmakers, brought out a stacked guest list featuring creatives like Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Galaxy Brain comedian Mary Beth Barone, and Past Lives director Celine Song, alongside style icons who specifically opted for a standout denim look, including Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Riley Keough.

The afternoon took a special turn mid-lunch. Robert De Niro stepped up to get the entire room singing a lively rendition of "Happy Birthday" to his Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal for her 70th birthday. Right after, her daughters took the stage to deliver a sweet tribute speech.

With that laid-back, celebratory party mood fully locked in, the street-style inspiration inside the room was impossible to ignore. Consider this your sign to keep giving your biggest wardrobe staple the main-character energy it deserves. Ahead, the stars who took denim to the next level — and the specific trends they’re embracing.

Halle Berry: Subtle Flares

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The Oscar winner made a serious case for the return of the flare. Unlike Y2K-era pairs, which hugged the thighs and knees before flaring out, Berry’s faded choice was loose all the way down with just a slight widening at the hem. She paired it with a cropped houndstooth jacket and an orange flap bag that served pumpkin spice latte vibes — a masterclass in fall dressing.

Sarah Catherine Hook: Modern Western

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If you thought the Western trend has quieted down after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and tour, the White Lotus alum is proof that it’s still going strong. Hook gave the aesthetic a spin with medium-wash denims featuring country-inspired faux pockets, pairing them with a structured, high-neck black jacket and a classic quilted Chanel bag. It was a lesson in pulling off cowgirl style in sleek, modern doses.

Riley Keough: Tapered Slouch

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The Daisy Jones and the Six star represented the tapered slouchy jean trend, which bunches at the ankles. Keough paired her pants with a white tank and an unbuttoned denim jacket for a fresh take on the Canadian tuxedo.

H.E.R.: Slouchy & Loose

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If Keough’s pair was tapered, H.E.R.’s choice was ultra-loose. The singer’s wide-leg, light-wash pants puddled over her shoes on purpose, providing the perfect grounding for a crisp, striped trench coat tied tightly at the waist. With its colorful accent buttons and relaxed sleeves, the outfit proved that baggy denim can look incredibly sharp.

Misty Copeland: Cuffing Season

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While skinny jeans are divisive, their sister silhouette — the cigarette — is chic. Ballet dancer Copeland rocked a faded pair with a clean, subtle roll at the hem. It’s a low-effort, maximum-impact styling trick fashion girls swear by.

Francesca Scorsese: Noir Nights

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City girls can appreciate black jeans just as much as they love their blue jeans. Exhibit A: Francesca Scorsese’s all-noir look. Matched with her sweater, sunglasses, and cap-toes, her black jeans were edgy with major cool-girl energy.

Rosie Perez: Normcore

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Rosie Perez made a strong case for the new version of the “mom jean,” pairing her mid-rise straight-leg pants with a skinny black belt and a sweater in a vivid shade of strawberry red.