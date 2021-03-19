Chrissy Teigen Just Got The Cutest Tiny Tattoos On Her Hands

There’s a new bit of micro ink in Hollywood. This time, it’s Chrissy Teigen’s hand tattoos. The host, model, and cooking queen took to her Instagram to show off her latest bit of body art, and it’s right on trend.

In the photo, posted on March 18, Teigen showcased her hand with new, tiny dots running along the center of her fingers from the bottom knuckle to her cuticle. In her caption, the Cravings by Chrissy creator wrote, “Please don’t tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots.” She tagged none other than her go-to tattoo artist, Winter Stone. He shared the same photo on his Instagram, and noted that his time with Teigen is “always fun, always, and full of laughs at these sessions.”

Teigen’s hand tattoos are part of a larger trend within Hollywood where multiple celebrities have opted for tiny ink. Hailey Bieber is one of the most well-known lovers of the small bits of body art — she even got a whopping 10 tiny hand tattoos done by artist Dr. Woo prior to her wedding in 2019. Ariana Grande is also known for delicate the ink on her hand, like the vine that runs up her index finger along with her now-infamous “7 Rings” tattoo on her palm.

While this is Teigen’s first hand tattoo, it’s not the only ink she’s gotten in 2021. In January, she got a linear back tattoo (also done by Stone) that travels down her spine. The ink reads, “Ohh La La,” and is a reference to a song husband John Legend wrote for her.