Chrissy Teigen has announced she is pregnant once again with her husband John Legend. After sharing her struggles with fertility and the loss of a pregnancy, this announcement is a welcome celebration by friends and fans. As I write this, the pic has already garnered upwards of 500k likes and nearly 9,000 comments less than an hour after posting.

The model and author posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Wednesday afternoon wearing a simple, but deeply chic look. She donned a black cropped tee from maternity wear brand Bumpsuit and high-waisted sheer panties from Gucci. Her black briefs were embroidered with the famous double G logo and run for a cool $520 — a small price to pay for such a fashionable pregnancy announcement.

Teigen’s caption reads: “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

You can copy Teigen’s pregnancy post look below (baby bump not included).

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.