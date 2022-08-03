Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant After Resuming IVF Following Her 2020 Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, the Cravings author revealed in an Aug. 3 Instagram post. Teigen and John Legend are already parents to Luna and Miles — 6 and 4 years old, respectively — and experienced the pregnancy loss of a son, Jack, in 2020.

Shortly after that loss, Teigen said carrying another child wasn’t in her plans. “I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. But two years later, Teigen shared the happy news with her followers.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote in the caption to her post, where she sports a baby bump in lace underwear. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Teigen was referring to the process of IVF, or in vitro fertilization, which she also used to conceive Luna and Miles. “You have such googly eyes going into your 20s — you don’t expect that you’re going to be one of those people who experiences anything negative,” Teigen told Bustle last year, as part of the Fertility Out Loud campaign.

In March, Legend praised his wife for being so open about her pregnancy loss and IVF experience. “A lot of women — a lot of families — go through this,” Legend told Extra. “And I think Chrissy does a good job of demystifying and destigmatizing a lot of things that people, I think, might’ve been ashamed to share before.”

His comments came after Teigen revealed she was “balls deep in another IVF cycle,” but at the time, Teigen urged people not to speculate about a potential pregnancy — which, per her 2020 Instagram post, the couple had seemingly ruled out. Outlets speculated that she might be pursuing the surrogacy route, instead. But as Teigen revealed in her bump post, pregnancy ultimately was in the cards for the family.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” Teigen continued. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Teigen — who’s known for being open about motherhood, sobriety, and other areas of her personal health journey — acknowledged that “it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long.”