John Legend Is Proud Of Chrissy Teigen For “Demystifying & Destigmatizing” Fertility Issues

John Legend couldn’t be more proud of Chrissy Teigen for being so open about her fertility journey. In February, the 36-year-old model revealed that she was “balls deep in another IVF cycle” a year and a half after her pregnancy loss. And now that Teigen has reportedly “finished her part” of IVF treatment, Legend is gushing over his wife for “demystifying and destigmatizing” pregnancy struggles that many women face but are often too ashamed to speak about.

“I think it’s easier to let people know because then you don’t have to hide what you’re going through,” the “All Of Me” singer told Extra of Teigen’s decision to be so open about everything she’s been through. “And people are seeing you out, they’re seeing you doing things. You know, they’re part of our lives in so many other ways that it feels weird to hide that part because it’s a real experience.”

“A lot of women — a lot of families — go through this,” the 12-time Grammy Award winner continued. “And I think Chrissy does a good job of demystifying and destigmatizing a lot of things that people, I think, might’ve been ashamed to share before.” Legend went on to say that sharing the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks was “difficult” to share with the public, but it meant so much to people who were dealing with similar circumstances.

“It’s been, like, a year and a half since that happened and people still come up to us all the time thanking Chrissy for sharing that and destigmatizing it and making people feel like it’s OK for them to share it with their loved ones,” The Voice coach said. “Because it happens to so many people … and I think it’s really important that they feel like they’re not alone, and know that there are resources out there for them.”

Teigen first shared the news of her pregnancy loss in a devastating post on Instagram on Oct. 1, 2020. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white images from the hospital. In an emotional essay published on Medium later that month, Teigen shared details about the heartbreaking loss and thanked her family, friends, and fans for their love and support.

The Cravings author reflected on the experience in a moving post on Instagram a year later. “To the son we almost had,” she wrote next to a photo of her crying in the hospital with her husband at her bedside. “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.” Elsewhere in the caption, she confessed that she was still heartbroken. “They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet,” she wrote.

Despite the excruciating pain of the last year and a half, Teigen revealed last month that she was doing another round of IVF. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote next to a photo of her exercising by the beach. She also told her followers that she doesn’t particularly mind self-administering the IVF shots. What she does mind, however, is unsolicited comments from strangers speculating about whether or not she’s pregnant.

“The bloating is a b*tch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant,” she wrote. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant ... I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”