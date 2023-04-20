When it comes to her hair — Ciara is truly a chameleon that has seemingly tried (and slayed) just about every cut and color she’s ever worn throughout the years. And while lately, she’s been all about a short and sleek sliced power bob in both natural espresso and honey blonde hues, most recently, the artist taken her strands to new lengths with an ultra-long “unicorn hair” moment while on-stage at Coachella weekend 1.

Performing her newest track with Jackson Wang titled Slow, Ciara was spotted with some hip-grazing mermaid waves in an unexpected silvery shade. And with some faded streaks in shades of pink and blue, the ‘do is serving serious cotton candy unicorn vibes.

Making the look all the more festival-ready, she paired the statement hair with some grunge oil slick eyes, on-trend silver jewelry, a neutral lip, and some high-shine “lip gloss” nails to match.

ICYMI: All things unicorn-inspired are a vibe for summer. And when it comes to trending nail art, “unicorn nails” are the iridescent version of the glazed donut chrome beauty lovers and celebs alike have been obsessed with.

With Ciara the latest to get in on the unicorncore vibes, it’s definitely a trend to watch in the coming months.