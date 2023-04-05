Around this time last year, Hailey Bieber debuted glazed donut nails that quickly went viral. And just like that, the world of beauty, nail art, and beyond has had somewhat of a cultural reset.

As for this year? Well, it goes without saying that all things glossed and glazed are still very much the vibe, with the minimal chromatic texture translating into dewy skin finishes, juicy lips that shimmer, mermaidcore outfits, and more. The latest nail iteration is now having its main character moment.

This time around, the glossy designs are a bit more colorful — and they’re taking over BeautyTok just in time for the upcoming festival season. Say hello to unicorn nails, also known as unicorn chromes, aurora nails, or even angel tear nails to some. Like the better-known glazed donut tips, they feature that same subtle, chromatic finish the world has fallen in love with.

While last year’s favorite mani involved adding a reflective shine to a single polish shade, unicorn nails are covered in a colorful iridescence. When it catches the light, the shimmery lacquer reveals a rainbow of dreamy hues, like pinks, blues, and greens. It’s an otherworldly nail style that’s perfect for Coachella 2023.

And the real tea is that while the unicorn mani movement is growing strong, it’s still somewhat on the DL — with only 12 million views (and counting) on the #unicornnails TikTok hashtag.

These chromatic lacquers and glitzy press-ons will give you the look in a pinch, if you just so happen to be an at-home manicurist. And of course, your go-to nail tech is sure to nail this look.