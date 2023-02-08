2022 was by far the year of lip gloss’s triumphant return and unmatched reign in the mainstream (bye bye for now, matte lips). And even when it comes to trending skin finishes, a dewy, glowing complexion à la skin-loving tints have been *everywhere* as of late.

In other words? The girlies are clearly in love with some serious high shine these days — and that obsession is now making its way to our nails, too (without the sticky mess). Bear with me, because while you may not have heard of lip gloss nails just yet, you’ve most definitely *seen* them on the hands of some of your fave celebs and influencers alike.

In short: Lip gloss nails are typically a sheer, pinkish or brown-toned hue most similar to the color of your nail beds, topped with a layer or two of some high-shine clear polish to create that juicy effect — and sometimes, the look can even be as simple as a few layers of clear top coat on bare nails. In turn, the result is an almost jelly-like finish that mimics the look of clear lip gloss on bare lips. What’s more, the lip gloss nail trend can be paired with other trends, too: like a micro-French tip, a subtle ombré, or even topped with a trendy boyfriend initial.

Want to get in on the trend and need some inspiration for your next salon trip? Here are some stars who have recently rocked lip gloss nails.

Kylie Jenner’s 2022 CFDA Nails

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Painted by Kim Truong for the CFDA Awards, Jenner’s manicure was a super high-shine, jelly-like stiletto nail by way of The Gel Bottle’s sheer pink lacquer in the shade Marshmallow.

Jennifer Lopez’s Lip Gloss Nails With French Tips

Tom Bachik (J.Lo’s go-to manicurist) paired this lip gloss manicure with a sparkly micro-French twist.

Julia Garner’s Gold-Accented Lip Gloss Nails

Short and sweet, Julia Garner’s nail artist, Betina Goldstein, opted for layers of a pink-hued base lacquer from Chanel before cuffing each nail in 18k gold leaf.