The 2000s icon that is Ciara (still) never misses a beat. Yesterday was no different: At the 2022 ESPY Awards, the singer turned heads in a black velvet gown and a chic chocolate brown sliced bob. She styled her chin-length hair in a deep side part with one side tucked behind her ear and the ends ever-so-subtly flipped out (very Y2K-esque). The star paired the look with a dark smoky eye, neutral lip, and gorgeous glowy base. It’s serving Posh Spice and I’m loving it.

With the bob being one of the most popular hairstyles of the season, it's no surprise that fashion-forward Ciara took a stab at it herself (though it’s not the first time she’s sported the trendy cut). And she’s not the only one: Kim Kardashian was recently spotted with a platinum lob, and sister Kourtney has been rocking a sleek sliced bob for months now. There was also a brief period in which supermodel Bella Hadid sported a wavy Botticelli bob. It’s clearly #shorthairsummer, amirite?

The ‘do may be trending right now, but it’s truly a timeless haircut — for good reason. “Bobs look great on nearly every face shape,” TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan previously told Bustle. “They are easily customizable to flatter your face shape or features depending on the length of the bob, the softness of the cut, or layers. They’re an instant style with minimal effort and are generally easy to maintain.” Low maintenance haircuts FTW.

One thing to note: It hasn’t been confirmed yet whether Ciara’s short hairdo is a wig or not, but either way — she’s definitely convincing me that it’s the season to go for a bold chop.