Beauty
How to get that “I’ve spent the whole afternoon grooming my hydrangeas” glow.
Prepare to see more people embracing their inner coastal grandmother, aka the trending TikTok aesthetic that’s all about button-down shirts, white capris, and sun hats. Beauty-wise, picture Oprah’s radiant post-gardening glow.
imdb
“She goes to regular facials, spends money on great skin care and makeup, and wears her sunscreen every day,” says makeup artist Lisa Haron. A coastal grandmother’s glam staples, she adds, include tinted moisturizer or light foundation, brow gel, mascara, and a balmy lip shade.