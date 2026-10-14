Let’s play a high-stakes round of “Would You Rather.” Option A: Skip the concert you paid hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to see. Option B: Voluntarily surrender your prized, carefully chosen handbag — aka the anchor of your entire look — to stadium security. No, this isn’t a cruel hypothetical cooked up by your group chat. For concertgoers and sports fans, this traumatizing style dilemma can easily become a literal Friday-night reality.

Between sold-out world tours, buzzy music festivals, and can’t-miss sporting events, live entertainment is having a major moment. But while the lineups are exciting, the strict bag policies? Absolutely zero fun. And because it’s so easy to forget to check the rules before heading out, it’s all too common to get caught completely off guard at the gate.

So what happens when you show up to the venue fully dressed in a carefully curated ’fit and realize your coordinating bag isn’t allowed in? If TikTok is any indication, you panic-hide your arm candy in the most ridiculous places imaginable. Bushes, stairwell corners, structural beams — every spot is fair game for desperate fans praying their belongings survive the encore.

Some of these viral horror stories are pure chaos. One woman who saw Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour resorted to a cringeworthy “purse hack,” shoving her Saint Laurent bag under a porta-potty just to secure her entry. Then this past summer, an Ariana Grande fan had to say a tragic “thank u, next” to her Jacquemus bag, sacrificing it outside Barclays Center and literally watching as it immediately found a new owner in the crowd.

Andria Patino/Getty Images

Against all odds, some bags have actually made it out a bit more unscathed. Ahead, three women who survived stadium security horrors IRL share their chaotic hide-and-seek stories — and how they miraculously reunited with their babies post-show.

The High-Reach Strategy

When a strict clear-bag policy caught Jessica off guard on a rare date night, the Love Is Blind alum relied on her husband’s height advantage to save her Anthropologie purse.

We were going to see Foo Fighters at Petco Park in San Diego. I had a small bag, but security told me it needed to be completely clear. As a mom, I go to all kinds of big events at stadiums — monster truck shows, bigger family venues — and most of them don’t have these restrictions. Even at Disneyland, you’re allowed to bring bags in as long as they pass through security.

There were no bag storage options, so I was stuck. As a parent with limited time for a date night, you’re making calculations about what you’re willing to give up. The bag was from Anthropologie and cost around $100. Beyond the money, the walk back to the car would have been too long. In this case, $100 plus the hassle just wasn’t worth it.

My husband, Ben, spotted a crevice and, being 6’5”, was able to jump up and stash the bag really high. That placement actually gave me confidence — you’d need either a ladder or someone just as tall to retrieve it. Before we hid it, I took out my ID, credit card, and lip gloss. Everything left inside was too bulky for Ben’s pockets.

“Fans of Love Is Blind immediately clocked the irony, since my narrative on the show about wanting a tall man turned out to have a major practical advantage.”

Because our nanny needed to go home, we had to leave the concert early, which made the retrieval low-key and under the radar. When we came back, the bag was exactly where we left it.

I posted a quick video of the saga that blew up on TikTok — fans of Love Is Blind immediately clocked the irony, since my narrative on the show about wanting a tall man turned out to have a major practical advantage. Next time, if I’m going to a concert or stadium, I’ll do my research. It takes five minutes and beats solving it in real time.

— Jessica Batten, Love Is Blind alum

The Bush-To-Business Pipeline

After hiding her bags in landscaping one too many times, Caitie decided to invent a loophole that lets you keep your style — and your privacy — completely intact.

I’ve hidden my bags outside venues multiple times, praying they would still be there when I came back. At a PGA event, for instance, it completely slipped my mind that there would be a clear-bag rule, so into the bushes went my purse. As a lifelong Colts and Indiana sports fan, I’m no stranger to stadiums, but constantly resorting to these loopholes made me realize how much these policies affect women.

I saw the same frustrations over and over again — women forced to hide their belongings, throw them away, or make the long trek back to their cars, often rushing to get back in time for kickoff or the start of a concert. And those who had compliant clear bags felt on edge, carrying wallets, medications, and feminine products in full view of thousands of strangers. I kept hearing them say they felt vulnerable, uncomfortable, or even unsafe.

“Our philosophy is simple: Security approved. Insecurity removed.”

I started thinking: There has to be a better way to be security-compliant without sacrificing privacy or personal style. So my mom and I decided to create it ourselves — and I launched Caitie G in January 2024.

Unlike traditional clear bags, Caitie G features a patent-pending design with a removable privacy wrap. The clear-base bag meets typical stadium requirements, while the removable wrap allows you to customize the look of your bag and keep your belongings hidden. You can wear it with the privacy wrap while tailgating or walking, remove it at security to expose the clear base, and reattach it right after. Our philosophy is simple: Security approved. Insecurity removed.

Since launching, we’ve heard from hundreds of women who immediately resonate and say, “Where has this bag been all my life?” What started as a personal frustration among friends and family has turned into a much bigger conversation about how women experience event-day security policies.

— Caitie Gelhausen Walsh, Caitie G founder

The Security Tent Gamble

Security pointed Jocelyn toward a trash can already overflowing with other people’s discarded bags — but she chose to stash her novelty clutch in a sneaky makeshift spot outside the entrance instead.

I bought this really fun playing-card rhinestone bag specifically for my Las Vegas trip and Shakira concert. It was just a handheld clutch, so I didn’t think it would be an issue, but it turned out to be too big. When I hesitated in front of a trash can already full of purses right next to the entrance, security casually mentioned that some people hide their bags outside instead.

Since I really didn’t want to throw it away, I decided to find somewhere to leave it instead. It wasn’t a designer bag, but I really liked it, so I scoped out the area near the security tent and found a spot wedged between the tent and a light pole where I could tuck it away. I knew I was taking a risk, but throwing away a perfectly good bag seemed worse.

“For a $40 bag that I really liked, leaving it outside was a risk I was willing to take — because tossing a perfectly good clutch directly into the trash meant losing it for sure.”

I took everything out of the bag before hiding it, stayed for the entire show, and didn’t rush out early. When the concert ended, I waited for the crowd to disperse and went straight back to the security tent. Thankfully, it was still there, so I just grabbed it and went on my way.

Looking back, I definitely should have checked the bag policy beforehand. I think a lot of people don’t realize how strict some venues can be until they’re standing at the entrance. I would never risk hiding a luxury or sentimental bag outside because I wouldn’t want to lose something so valuable. But for a $40 bag that I really liked, leaving it outside was a risk I was willing to take — because tossing a perfectly good clutch directly into the trash meant losing it for sure.

— Jocelyn Meza, safety professional

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.