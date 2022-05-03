The Met Gala is arguably the most prestigious fashion event of the year where a lucky few of the Hollywood elite are invited to the fundraising ball hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. One of this year’s lucky attendees included Normal People and Fresh star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who looked radiant as she arrived on the red carpet wearing a dazzling silver Oscar De La Renta gown on Monday, May 2.

In preparation for the event, the 23-year-old British actor enlisted FaceGym to look after her skin, with celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo ensuring she was Met Gala ready. “When it comes to any red carpet event, every makeup artist knows the importance of skin prep for creating a flawless base for makeup,” Oquendo said. “Discovering FaceGym tools has been a complete gamechanger. They’re so easy to use, the results are instant, and the skin looks so sculpted and prepped to perfection. I’d never do skin prep without them now.”

Oquendo revealed that he started Edgar-Jones’ skin prep using the FaceGym Hyaluronic Roller, £75, a dissolving microneedling tool that pumps the skin full of hydration and smooths the surface. Then he used the FaceGym Face Ball, £25, to help relieve any tension in the face for lymphatic drainage to help decongest and clear the complexion. Next, he used the superhero mask, Medi Lift Eye, £350, which uses electrical impulses to brighten and smooth the eye contours.

For the actor’s sculpted cheekbones, Oquendo used the FaceGym Pro, £515, a genius wireless tool that instantly firms, lifts, and sculpts the skin while giving it a natural glow. To top the skin prep off, the makeup artist then worked over the facial contours using the FaceGym Multi-Sculpt Gua Sha, £45. “I always keep it in the fridge so it’s extra cooling on the skin,” Oquendo added. “It helps to de-puff and drain any remaining tension and adds gorgeous definition to the face.”

FaceGym has remained a celebrity-favourite thanks to its unique, one-of-a-kind signature facial workouts. Celebrities Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Chloe Moretz, and Adriana Debose all headed to FaceGym to help them prep for this year’s Met Gala red carpet.