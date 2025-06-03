Dakota Johnson is the gift that keeps on giving. Project-wise, she stars in movies with swoony costars that feed everyone’s collective delulu (see: Materialists, her upcoming rom-com featuring a love triangle between her, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans). Style-wise, she constantly wears outfits that are mini masterclasses in styling. Take her latest ensemble as an example.

On Monday, June 2, Johnson flexed her fashion muscles when she donned one of the most controversial trends in fashion today — freeing the nip — and expertly gave it the cool-girl treatment.

Dakota’s Sheer Plunging Top

Early this week, Johnson was spotted on a casual stroll in New York. Fittingly, she donned jeans in an inky black with a semi-flare. The bootcut silhouette, which first became popular in the ’70s and experienced a resurgence in the early aughts, is slowly returning to the zeitgeist, thanks to the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna.

Johnson paired her bottoms with a black bodysuit that featured a low, décolletage-flaunting plunge. Upping the spicy ante, she wore the see-through piece sans bra. She completed the look with a long black leather jacket à la The Matrix’s Neo and mule pumps. Though exposing one’s breasts is one of the most divisive trends in fashion today, the 50 Shades alum’s nonchalant, casual take made it seem like the most run-of-the-mill style choice.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A Second Bodysuit Look

The Madame Web star has been embracing bodysuits recently and using them as the base of her ensembles. Just days prior, on another New York outing, Johnson wore a similar suit, also in black, albeit with a more rounded, cleavage-highlighting neckline. She leaned into her cool-girl ethos and paired it with light-wash jeans and a padded suede jacket from Khaite. Johnson rounded out her look with Khaite mules and Gucci sunglasses.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Another prime example of her styling prowess, she gave her casual ’fit an upgrade by wearing bling with eye-watering price tags. The lariat necklace she’s wearing? That’s a $ 10K piece from Ophelia Eve. And the tennis necklace? Those diamonds are worth $124K from Collier De Amis.

Pin these looks to your summer moodboards, stat.