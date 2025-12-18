Nearly a decade before Hollywood’s elite would succumb to the irresistible draw of “naked” dressing, Dakota Johnson was already way ahead of the curve. In 2014, the 50 Shades star attended a Stella McCartney event during London Fashion Week wearing see-through co-ords, a choice that proved why she’s now one of the industry’s most enduring muses.

Dakota’s Speckled ‘Fit

Unlike Johnson’s go-to ensembles these days, which typically involve glamorous skin-baring designer LBDs and blinding jewelry, she pulled up to the fashion fête during the Spring/Summer 2015 season in a more toned-down number. Apart from being flecked with gold specks, the Peanut Butter Falcon star kept it simple in a white chiffon button-down that was relatively nondescript. The only hint of spice came from its diaphanous brassiere-revealing moment.

Even that choice, however, was Risqué Lite and a bit non-committal. When style stars of today — Johnson included — decide to rock the exposed-undies trend, they wear contrasting lingerie to make it much more obvious. The fact that she wore a similarly white bra underneath was a tad less bold. Still, she clearly already had an early affinity for the daring. She’s since become one of fashion’s most adventurous, often freeing the nip on red carpets and fashion weeks alike.

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Johnson completed the look by tucking her top into an asymmetrically tiered ruffle maxi skirt awash in a similar print for something more streamlined, and accessorized with gray strappy heels and a metallic silver handbag.

Her Shocking Blonde ’Do

The most striking — and unusual — detail about her look was her hair. These days, fans can identify Johnson just by looking at her long brunette locks and, even more notably, her signature fringe. (Such was the case when she made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live last weekend. Viewers already clocked who it was before her big reveal, despite being hidden behind a sheer curtain.)

Eleven years ago, however, the Materialists star dyed her hair a vibrant blonde (technically, she’s a natural dark blonde, but we haven’t seen her with the shade in *years*) and styled it in beachy waves. Even her identifiable bangs, which tend to be more of a fuller, blunt cut, were wispier and more curtain-style, making her almost unrecognizable. Almost.

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Honestly, she can slay either.