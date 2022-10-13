It's finally fall, ultra mini platform UGG babes and pumpkin spice latte girlies — and that means that the dark, warm, cozy, and ultra-rich color palettes so associated with the cooler months are officially in. And the latest to get in the spooky season spirit by way of a timeless mani? None other than chart-topping artist, Netflix's Halftime superstar, and blushing newlywed: Jennifer Lopez.

Having worked with stars like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Hailee Steinfeld (to name just a few), top celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik paints Jennifer Lopez's nails on the regular. What's more? He even famously created her meticulously detailed, white-on-white set (with meaningful flowers and a sweet hummingbird) for her much-anticipated wedding day to beau Ben Affleck.

This week, however, the duo opted for the perfect fall lacquer shade that is giving all things muted mocha, elegantly neutral, and oh so luxe. And though Bachik has yet to share the exact brown nail polish shade used on the Pa Ti singer — the best way to describe the hue is a mid-tone grey (akin to perhaps a koala’s fur coat) with yummy milk chocolatey undertones and a shiny finish. Since the hue is so neutral, striking the perfect balance between both warm and cool vibes, the shade is the perfect go-to for your next nail appointment or at-home paint sesh.

While Jennifer Lopez was for sure one of the leading ladies of the early 2000s, with songs like Let’s Get Loud and Get Right still dance floor staples all these years later, it’s crystal clear that she is still and will forever be that girl.