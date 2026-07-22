As much as our closets love the current wave of throwback bags on the market, the Dior Cigale is making a serious case for something new. The silhouette is totally fresh and already completely adored by a stellar lineup of A-list fans. In particular, it caught the eye of the who’s who of pop royalty, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter. Basically, if they’re selling out stadiums, they’ve likely been spotted with this exact accessory on repeat.

How A Vintage Dress Inspired Dior’s New Cigale

The Dior Cigale first strutted down the runway during the Spring/Summer 2026 show in October 2025. Since it didn’t hit stores until March, the style still feels hot off the presses. But its inspiration? That’s pure archival gold.

During Christian Dior’s Fall/Winter 1952 show, he introduced the jaw-dropping dress that gave the bag its name. Called La Cigale, the look featured a fitted long-sleeved bodice and an exaggeratedly full pleated skirt. It makes total sense that Creative Director Jonathan Anderson paid homage to the icon; after all, he openly calls it his “favorite dress of all in the history of fashion.”

As his debut bag design for the house alongside the Bow Bag, it was destined to be a collector's item. The structural DNA of that original gown is everywhere, translated into neat triangular folds framing the bag. The subtly trapezoidal frame serves the dreamiest blend of structure and romance, topped with a dainty bow accent that keeps it decidedly Dior-coded.

True to Anderson's reputation for gravity-defying shapes from his Loewe days, the bag trades standard symmetry for high-fashion drama. Ditching a traditional second top-handle, the Cigale adopts a perpetually open, beautifully lopsided tilt. It’s polished, relaxed, and incredibly chic.

Inside The Ultra-Exclusive Cigale Club

Since Anderson took over Dior in 2025, fashion insiders and style stars have been completely obsessed with his collections. And Swift might just be his No. 1 fan. Apart from commissioning the designer to create her wedding dress — a major coup for Dior — she’s been repeatedly repping his designs leading up to her highly anticipated nuptials.

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When the “Cruel Summer” singer attended the Knicks versus Cavaliers NBA game in May, she carried a black Cigale bag courtside, one of the many Easter eggs that pointed to Anderson as her would-be bridal gown designer.

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She isn’t the only pop star who loves it. Ariana Grande, whose current Eternal Sunshine Tour wardrobe is punctuated by balletcore-inspired pieces, has been seen toting the beribboned bag on multiple occasions.

Sabrina Carpenter also carried a yellow version to sit front row at a Dior show. Even Rihanna, a brand ambassador, added the Cigale to her rotation of Dior bags, carrying a croc-leather embossed version in January before the bag was available in retail stores.

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The music world doesn't get to have all the fun. Hollywood is entirely all in, too, with actresses like Jennifer Lawrence, Mikey Madison, Monica Barbaro, and Greta Lee routinely packing the statement bag.

Secure The Bag

The Cigale is available in both small and medium sizes to accommodate your everyday essentials. The original designs came in a delicate palette, including icy blue, baby pink, butter yellow, gray, and black. Looking ahead to fall, the house will reintroduce the silhouette in even more colorways and materials.

Don’t worry, it’s also far more versatile than the single top-handle implies. It comes with a crossbody strap for a hands-free moment, or you can sling it over your shoulder. The bags are available in select Dior boutiques from $4,900 to $5,500, for the small and medium styles, respectively. They’re also making the rounds on the resale market. If you want to branch out to other Anderson for Dior designs, there’s a chic crop of those, too. You can dip your toes in with another ribbon-inspired bag, like the Bow, or opt for his gorgeously intricate interpretations of the classic Lady Dior.