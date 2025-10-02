Say what you will about the chaotic fashion trends that defined Y2K; the thirst for noughties style is unquenchable. The Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Coach, Diesel, and Balenciaga, for example, were a trip down memory lane. Meanwhile, IRL, the style cadre continues to take cues from the decade’s kooky layering techniques, including wearing dresses over pants (Sofia Richie), stacking tank tops (Kim Kardashian), and cinching bare waists with belts (Zendaya).

The most revered — and enduring — styles to come out of the early aughts, however, weren’t trends at all; they were it bags. One such accoutrement that achieved supernova status was the Dior Saddle, introduced by John Galliano in 1999 as part of Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection. Inspired by equestrianism and the equine seat it was named after, the style hit a fever pitch of popularity after Carrie Bradshaw slung several Saddles on her arms throughout Sex and the City’s six seasons on the air. (It even played a part in Carrie and Aidan Shaw’s early relationship.)

Though interest in the accessory dipped in the 2010s, it boomeranged back into the zeitgeist when former creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterpreted it in a slightly bigger iteration for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2018 show. The asymmetrically curved shoulder bag has since undergone infinite interpretations in new fabrics, embellishments, colorways, and patterns.

Apart from the Saddle, a slew of other Y2K hits are re-propagating style savants’ closets. Among the other aughties relics, Prada reintroduced the 2005-era nylon shoulder bag, while Chloé relaunched the it-girl fave Paddington this fall. Choose your Y2K fighter below.