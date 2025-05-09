After the Met Gala, the desire to curl up at home in your comfiest clothes isn’t just normal — it’s expected. Even Doja Cat, who was widely considered to be one of the fête’s best-dressed attendees, is taking it slow following the May 5 festivities. But of course, this is Doja Cat we’re talking about, which means even the 29-year-old’s stay-at-home ‘fit wouldn’t be complete without a spicy twist.

Doja’s Plunging Top

It’s no secret that Doja Cat is one of the nakedest dressers around. From performing at the 2025 Oscars in a barely-there dress to going pantsless at the Met Gala, you can always count on the “Say So” singer to spice up Hollywood’s most formal events. And it looks like her penchant for naked dressing has infiltrated her at-home wardrobe, too.

On May 8, Doja Cat shared a selfie on her IG story in which she winks to the camera while relaxing at home. In the photo, the celeb wears a blue pastel ribbed long sleeve top — the perfect shirt to lounge around in after a long week of Met Gala parties. But in true Doja Cat fashion, the top featured a plunging criss-cross V-shaped neckline that left her cleavage on full display.

If that weren’t revealing enough, the shirt also boasted a cropped silhouette that just barely exposed her navel.

Instagram/@dojacat

As for glam, Doja Cat kept things fairly minimal with some light blush and a pink lip. She also forewent any eye makeup, which was well-earned after her impressive statement eyeshadow look at the Met Gala.

Relive Her Met Gala After-Party ‘Fit

After climbing the Met steps in an ‘80s-inspired bodysuit from Marc Jacobs, the “Paint the Town Red” songstress attended Richie Akiva's after-party in a white suit jacket adorned with bright red roses and vibrant green stems.

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

She paired the look with a cleavage-baring matching bustier one-piece, a leopard print handbag, and more than a few dazzling jewels.

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

She co-hosted the event at Casa Cipriani alongside Tyla, Colman Domingo, and Edward Enninful.