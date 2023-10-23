Whether you work a nine-to-five or make your own hours, it’s important to know when to work hard and when to play hard. For many people, that’s easier said than done. But for these four zodiac signs, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is as easy as closing their laptops at the end of the business day.

If you think all of your co-workers are putting in extra hours at the office or skipping dinner plans to meet important deadlines, think again. There are plenty of people who refuse to let their jobs interfere with their personal lives, and depending on their birth charts, your colleagues might be having a lot more fun outside of the workplace than you are.

Compared to the other members of the zodiac, these placements balance work and life so well because their motivated, energetic personalities encourage them to tackle their tasks while they’re still on the clock. That way, these fun-loving signs can feel confident that their nightly plans won’t be interrupted by a barrage of Slack notifications at the end of the day. And even if they are, they know it can wait until the morning.

So if you’ve gotten used to working overtime, you might want to ask your co-workers for advice on how to sustain a manageable work-life balance if they’re one of these zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is driven by motivation, initiation, and leadership. The combination of these qualities makes for an incredibly hardworking employee, but don’t think the headstrong ram doesn’t know how to let loose, too. If you know an Aries, you know they are highly energetic, outgoing individuals, and let’s face it: You can only blow off so much steam in the office. That’s why the fire sign often makes plans to meet up with friends after work because that pent-up energy isn’t going to release itself. They live for a happy hour invite after logging off.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini’s ruling planet is Mercury, which helps the air sign connect to the world through thinking and communication. Geminis are talented problem-solvers, team players, and are down to take on any assignment thrown at them. Outside of the office, Geminis are super sociable people who have a lot of friends and incredibly packed schedules. They take their social obligations very seriously, and if that means having to wrap up before putting the final touches on a project, then so be it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle With a strong work ethic and a knack for leadership, Leos are undeniably diligent workers. But when they’re off the clock, you can expect to find the fire sign partying it up with friends and strangers alike, bar-hopping and club-jumping until the wee hours of the morning. Leos are known for being the life of the party, after all — even during the work week.