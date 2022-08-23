Sartorially speaking, Dua Lipa is a Carrie Bradshaw with a sprinkle of Samantha Jones. The pop star can be counted on to make fashion choices that are both chic and spicy, whether she’s rocking a straight-from-the-runway look or vintage designer pieces.

On her 27th birthday, the British hitmaker went with the latter. In a celebratory Instagram post, Lipa shared a series of glamour shots that see her modeling a denim-print bikini with a matching sarong and dark denim monogrammed stiletto boots. The entire look is Dior, from the brand’s spring 2000 collection — and boy is it saucy.

Fun fact for ya: Beyoncé actually wore the same lace-up Dior boots in the 1999 music video for Destiny’s Child’s hit “Jumpin’ Jumpin’”. The nostalgia is palpable. Ever the fan of wild outfits and early-aughts throwbacks, this feels like an appropriate bday look for the pop star. Lipa further accessorized her Canadian tuxedo swimsuit with a bold silver flower choker and trendy wraparound sunglasses, featuring dreamy golden-yellow lenses.

Meanwhile, the day before, she turned another fierce look for her ongoing birthday celebrations (read: leo), showing off an itty-bitty rhinestone bra paired with a canvas maxi skirt and massive, buckled platform heels. Yep, she’s doing the absolute most for year 27.