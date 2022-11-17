Dua Lipa is still riding high on her Future Nostalgia tour with the last stops wrapping up later this month. So far, the “Don’t Start Now” singer has continued her reigned as the Y2K nostalgia queen, pulling out lace neon bodysuits and Clueless-inspired skirt sets throughout her tour. Her latest look, however, channeled one of the most iconic moments of the early aughts: The denim maxi dress worn by Britney Spears for the 2001 American Music Awards.

While she rocked Balenciaga and Mugler for most of the tour, at her 93rd stop, Lipa opted for a head-to-toe denim look courtesy of Italian brand Blumarine. She shared several pictures on Instagram, showing off a studded gown from their Spring 2023 collection.

The form-fitting look included a bustier-style top that was lined with rounded silver studs, scaling the entire length of the gown. The light-wash denim dress also featured a trailing train and an oversize belt, with an Old English ‘B’ buckle (for Blumarine, not Britney) that sat around her waist. Her only accessory, beyond that, was the Blumarine cross necklace, reminiscent of ‘00s brand Ed Hardy.

Given that Lipa loves an all-denim look, this move feels particularly on-brand. Over the summer, the pop star wore a denim print bikini for her 27th birthday, pairing it with vintage denim Dior boots (the same ones Beyoncé wore in the music video for “Jumpin’ Jumpin’”).

