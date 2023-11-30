Every time Dua Lipa releases a new project, she commits to an entirely new sartorial era.

In 2020, when she dropped her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, she went full space-age glam, making eccentric patterns and vibrant colors her everyday rotation (she even dyed her hair neon orange). For last summer’s Barbie press tour, she tapped into her character, Mermaid Barbie’s whimsical aesthetic, sourcing a multitude of pink ensembles, bedazzled minis, and feminine silhouettes.

This year, with the surprise release of her latest single, “Houdini,” Lipa wiped her slate clean — literally. She deleted her entire Instagram feed and started fresh with an entirely new look: an edgy, leather-heavy street style that aligns with the ’80s feel of the new record. Her recent off-duty moment mirrors those vibes exactly.

Dua's Luxe Leather Look

On Monday, a few hours before joining the star-studded cast at a private Barbie screening that night in New York, Lipa stepped out in an assortment of leather separates.

Though she got into an SUV, her edgy outfit gave off a motorcycle vibe. She started the off-duty look with a black tank top, which she layered under an oversize leather moto jacket — a perfect topper for the chilly temps.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She kept the grunge vibes going via low-rise leather pants that had a stripe of white down the legs, emulating the look of leather chaps — an essential for motorcycle riders everywhere. She also added a sleek pair of black sunglasses, chunky silver earrings, and knee-high boots, which hid under the hem of her statement pants.

Her “Quiet Luxury” Carry-All

While the rest of her look was undeniably hardcore, Lipa’s timeless handbag added an unexpected element of easy luxury I certainly didn’t see coming.

You might’ve thought she would’ve chosen a chain-embellished bag (like her favorite Gucci horsebit clutch) or a geometric shoulder style (like this Prada piece) to go with her edgy-cool vibe. Instead, she tapped into the celeb-approved “old money” trend with an Hermès Birkin 35, complete with gold hardware and a black leather finish.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The famed handbag retails for upwards of $12,450, but if you’ve been following Lipa’s street style as of late, you know she’s definitely getting her money’s worth. Lipa’s been spotted with her Birkin in tow at an airport in Japan, while promoting her chart-topping song in London, and she even posted a peek at a vintage red croc model on her curated IG.

Hollywood's Favorite Bag

While Birkins have always been a staple for the fashion-forward celebrity set, since the rise of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic earlier this year, celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Anne Hathaway, and Kim Kardashian have solidified the iconic silhouette as a staple of the trend.

For example, just last week, while out and about in L.A., J.Lo styled her croc-embossed Birkin 25 with a posh shirt dress from Dior, as well as an essential shoe in the easy luxury craze: a pair of ballet flats.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

More recently, on Monday, Hathaway took a more laidback approach to her Birkin-adorned outfit after an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Similar to Lipa, she chose a Birkin 35 in sleek black leather and coupled it with a monogram “Drew” crewneck (a gift from Barrymore herself, no doubt), medium-wash jeans, and oversized sunglasses. A classic Hathaway outfit formula.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The Birkin is, was, and will forever be that bag.