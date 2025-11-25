You can take the girl out of the Barbie movie set, but you can’t take Barbie out of the girl.

Over the weekend, Dua Lipa took to main to share a photo dump of her recent trip to Rio. And in line with the jet-setting MO that earned her the “Vacanza Queen” moniker, the “Houdini” songstress showed everyone how to do Brazil right — and chicly. She even gave a little sartorial wink to her Mattel doll past.

Dua’s Sparkly Bathing Suit

Lipa is a master at exploring a destination’s (read: tour stop’s) glorious beachy offerings, but what may be more impressive is her resort-packing prowess. Figuring out what to wear on the regular is already a massive mental undertaking, but constantly slaying your travel wardrobe? That’s a skill, especially when it comes to swimwear, which tends to be either basic or overtly risqué.

What the “New Rules” singer understands, however, is the power of a campy bikini. Remember her Hello Kitty crochet set from GCDS? Or the time she wore a trippy star pattern? They’re adventurous, full of personality, and are a fun way to stand out in a sea of endless azure. It’s the exact vibe she channeled in Rio in her teeny string bikini set — a classic triangle bra top and micro bottoms — awash in a glorious lilac sequins. The matching pair was both spicy and whimsical, reminiscent of her campy time as a (mermaid) Barbie.

To up the glam, she paired the set with a chunky gold bangle, a double-chain necklace, and her blinding engagement ring, gifted by fiancé Callum Turner.

Her Controversial Flip-Flops

On the same trip, she changed into dressier looks, including an LWD with an off-the-shoulder neckline and an A-line midi hem. She paired the look with a stack of clear bangles (her new fave accessory category) and rubber-sole flip-flops, the contentious beachside shoe.

As for her arm candy, she chose a metallic silver envelope-style shoulder bag from Maison Margiela. A big fan of the label’s Loved to Death tote, Lipa has already been spotted with the leopard print iteration several times. Clearly, she can’t get enough.

From Soft Girl To Edgy

From all-white, she changed into an all-black number, switching up her style from ultra-feminine to something more daring. She paired a halter top with an asymmetrical, exaggeratedly long hem, a similarly inky maxi skirt, and shield sunglasses that evoked a hint of avant garde.

Her style range is unparalleled.