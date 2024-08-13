Nobody loves vacation more than Dua Lipa. After releasing her new album, Radical Optimism, in May, the singer has been taking cues from Charli XCX and having her own version of Brat Summer. When she’s not performing — then partying — at Glastonbury and playing festivals, she’s been taking advantage of summer downtime in the most fabulous way possible.

On Aug. 13, Lipa gave a peak at her summer vacation with a 20-photo Instagram post, which she acknowledged was ridiculous. “20 slides in a photo dump is a bit insane but I did it anyway,” she quipped. However, that just meant she delivered more looks than your usual Insta slideshow, including not one, but two string bikinis that prove she’s doing summer correctly.

Dua’s Floral Swimsuit

Lipa first showed off a floral swimsuit while taking a selfie in her kitchen. The star donned a strappy yellow bikini top that tied together in the front, adorned in a pink-and-red flower pattern.

She also wore the matching G-string bottom, but rather than show it off, she opted to cover up in a pair of red boy shorts with a white striped waistline.

Dua’s Favorite Bikini

In another photo, Lipa brought back what is becoming her favorite bikini, which shouldn’t be a surprise given its message. She laid out by the pool in a striped swimsuit that rocks her album title Radical Optimism on the back of her bikini bottom.

This time around, she kept her album promotion to a minimum by sharing the front of her bikini, which features a blue-and-red star pattern on top and matching stripes on the bottom.

Now, you can do summer Lipa-style as well. The Radical Optmism bikini set is now available on her merch store, retailing for $100.

Dua’s Leopard-Print Pants

Lipa’s summer wardrobe doesn’t just consist of bikinis — well, at least when she’s not lounging by the pool. She also showed off a few more summer looks, proving that she doesn’t sacrifice fashion on vacation.

Perhaps her most striking choice was pairing a simple black sweater with flowy leopard-print pants for a casual stroll. Lipa paired her ensemble with black cowboy boots and two gold cross pendants, allowing for many statement pieces to shine at once.

Lipa is proving that she’s the queen of summer vacation, one bikini and bold accessory at a time.