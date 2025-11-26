Elder millennials are all too familiar with the chaotic noughties style era. Grateful to have closed that fashion chapter, I’ve personally tossed my lace-trimmed tank tops and butt-cleavage-baring low-rise jeans, among other relics of the decade. Dua Lipa, however, has become a walking billboard for the Y2K renaissance, layering dresses over pants, rocking low-rise jeans, and recently reviving the going-out top (IYKYK). But if there’s one 2000s look she seemingly loves, it’s the controversial exposed-thong trend — and it’s making me rethink my stance.

Dua’s Red-Hot Lace Thong

After jetting off to Brazil, the “Houdini” singer headed to Peru, the next stop on her Radical Optimism Tour. Before kicking off her Lima concerts, Lipa spent some time exploring the city and and immediately posted about it on the grid on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Unsurprisingly, she donned the chicest looks to play tourist, including one that took me straight back to the early aughts.

Sitting on a lime green couch, Lipa posed in a red, white, and blue moto jacket zipped all the way up. She paired the sporty outerwear with low-rise jeans cinched by a black Miu Miu belt.

Where it gets historic is that her denims sat lower than her underwear, which, in a vivid cherry-red lace, were glaring. It was utterly evocative of the early 2000s, where showing off the color of your favorite lacy thong was the norm.

Some rings and a Celine bag finished off the look.

More Lima ’Fits

In the rest of the photo dump, Lipa showcased two more outfits. One included a classic black slip dress with a lace panel across the chest, which she paired with the quintessential quiet luxury piece, a khaki trench coat, and a crescent-shaped bag with a gold cuff detail. (It’s a fail-safe outfit combo. She wore the exact slip-coat-bag formula for date night with fiancé Callum Turner earlier this month.)

In a separate ensemble, Lipa went the polished, all-black route in a sheer top layered over a slinky tank top and tucked into jeans. Adding gold touches to elevate the look, she styled it with a belt, earrings, the same bag, and Schiaparelli pumps.

Fine, Dua. I can be convinced.