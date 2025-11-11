Sorry, Millennials: Dua Lipa Just Cosigned Low-Rise Jeans With A Twist

Dua Lipa has the sartorial Midas touch. Trends, aesthetics, and specific items she approves of inevitably become hits. She helped catapult accessories to “it bag” status, such as the Gucci Horsebit Chain and the Chanel 25, and consistently pioneers nail art trends, among others. You can also thank (or blame) her for the “exposed thong” phenomenon, her biggest contribution to fashion in the past few years. The latest trend she set her sights on, however, was the low-rise jean.

Dua’s Controversial Y2K Look

In the noughties, jeans’ waistbands were pulling disappearing acts, sliding ultra-low on the hips. The risqué style led hallway-trotters and mall-goers to flaunt their underwear whale-tail style, especially while sitting. During that era, the lower your jeans fell, the better — and everyone from Paris Hilton to Destiny’s Child, to The OC’s Mischa Barton all rocked the style. However, years after the polarizing trend eventually waned, several style savants have decried the trend’s return.

But not Lipa. On Monday, Nov. 10, the “Levitating” songstress took to the midriff-baring pant style and might’ve just singlehandedly resuscitated it. Styling like she stepped right out of 2002, she paired her textured outerwear with low-rise jeans. Her casual ensemble included a brown leather jacket with a denim collar and thick, shearling-trimmed cuffs, turning this traditionally summer style into a winter lewk.

She completed her throwback look with a brown Yankees baseball cap and a second reinvented noughties classic: the Chloé Paddington. The padlock-marked accessory, relaunched by creative director Chemena Kamali in September, was the go-to arm candy of ’00s stars (think: Kate Moss, Jennifer Lopez, and more) and is now enjoying a renaissance. Lipa clearly is a fan of this revival, particularly in the chocolate brown iteration.

Another Bygone Throwback / Her “Cheugy” Canadian Tuxedo

In the same photo dump, the “Dance The Night” songstress wore a second controversial noughties trend: the Canadian tuxedo. While the double-denim look originated in the ’90s (Princess Di was a fan), it wasn’t until Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake hit the 2001 American Music Awards in coordinated jean looks that it became extra polarizing.

Lipa, clearly unaffected by what’s divisive and what isn’t, rocked a denim jacket buttoned all the way up the collar and matching wide-leg jeans. To keep it chic, she accessorized with pointed-toe pumps in a bold leopard print and accessorized with oversized gold earrings, rings, and a watch.

An old soul?