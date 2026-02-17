Dinner and a movie might be the classic Valentine’s Day date, but celebs don’t always go the traditional route. On Feb. 14, Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner celebrated the day of love at Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival, they attended the premiere of Turner’s latest project, Rosebud Pruning. As always, the couple showed up in style, with Lipa cosigning the “naked dressing” trend in custom Chanel, no less.

Dua’s See-Through Dress

Whether the “Levitating” singer is jetting off on a glam getaway or hitting the red carpet to support Turner, she’s always dressed to impress. On Feb. 14, Lipa attended Berlinale in a sheer lace gown, custom designed for her by Chanel’s own Matthieu Blazy.

The off-the-shoulder black dress featured an intricate crochet fabric in a diamond-shaped pattern with ruffle detailing along the neckline and hemline. Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, Lipa paired the gown with sleek black Louboutin pumps. A black bandeau bra and black lace, which were visible underneath the sheer fabric, thong completed the ‘fit.

Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images 1 / 2

Lipa’s choice of accessories brought old Hollywood glamour to the screening — she added some sparkle to her all-black ensemble with her engagement ring and a diamond Serpentine necklace from Bulgari.

Dua & Callum’s Night Out

Lipa and Turner may have spent their Valentine’s Day at work, but they made the most of their night out. On Feb. 15, Lipa shared a sweet Instagram photo dump of the duo on the red carpet — posing together, laughing, and even having some PDA moments. Turner complimented his fiancée’s monochromatic look with a neutral ‘fit of his own: a tan suit and a sand-colored, paisley patterned tie from Louis Vuitton.

While Lipa and Turner are regularly spotted out and about on date nights (or in Lipa’s enviable vacay photo dumps), their joint red carpet appearances are less frequent. The last time they stepped out together in an official capacity was the Met Gala in May 2025.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopefully, more joint red carpet appearances are in the cards for the happy couple.