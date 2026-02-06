The fashion industry agrees: 2026 is your main character era. Nearly all of this year’s biggest trends encourage maximalism — including bridal style.

Though timeless designs have traditionally been the go-tos, many brides-to-be are exploring ostentatious wedding dresses awash in embellishments or constructed with exaggerated silhouettes. The same can be said for engagement rings; while many will continue to opt for classic cuts and settings, there’s been more of a shift toward flamboyant, statement-making styles. And Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift may be partly responsible.

The pop stars had two of the buzziest engagements in the past year *and* two of the most talked-about modern rings. The “New Rules” hitmaker traded in a sleek band for a chunky gold one when she got engaged to Callum Turner in June. Two months later, Travis Kelce captured Swift’s vintage-inspired style DNA when he presented her with a massive heirloom-style ring set in a micro bezel instead of the more traditional prong design.

Apart from these more dramatic options, other trending ring designs that have seen an uptick in interest continue to enamor would-be brides. These include colored gemstones and decadent Toi-et-Moi options.

If you’re shopping for engagement rings, or just looking around for what to put on your Pinterest board, consider saying “I do” to these trending styles.

2026 Engagement Ring Trends

For decades, classic white diamonds were *the* gemstone. Brides of yore rarely strayed from the clear stone, as they were the ultimate symbol of luxury. In recent years, however, fashion-forward savants have been expanding their color palettes with all shades of the rainbow, and the whimsical trend continues to gain more fans.

Popular among celebs, the colored ring trend has been embraced by the likes of Lady Gaga, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Scarlett Johansson, who’ve sported pink, emerald green, and brown stones, respectively.

Vintage lovers, rejoice. You don’t need to be gifted a family heirloom to rock a retro style. More and more brands are selling (and customizing) vintage-looking rings, whether with Art Deco sensibilities or uniquely shaped/stacked options.

Pro tip: Don’t neglect the band. A lot of the vintage details can be rendered in the metal ring. Consider getting one engraved in a pattern, or choose one with stones set in the band in a one-of-a-kind manner.

Bezel-set rings are poised to take over the bridal space, thanks in no small part to Swift’s own bling. Designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the “Anti-Hero” songstress now sports a huge, brilliant-cut old mine diamond, which is set in a micro yellow gold bezel.

If you want to be like Swift, then wear a micro bezel for a more delicate ring. If you want to turn it up a notch, consider thicker borders. You could also play up the frame with an exaggerated abstract silhouette.

When Zendaya debuted the horizontally laid 5.02-carat oval diamond ring Tom Holland gifted her in January 2025, she practically ignited an east-west style revolution. Unsurprisingly, the look will continue to gain popularity this year.

For a more timeless vibe, consider a regular band with turned stones — rectangular, oval, marquise, and more. For a modern update, consider one enveloped in a bezel, surrounded by a half-pavé (top or bottom), or opt for a floating style. Now that’s a work of art.

Why choose one stone when you can have two? Translating to “you and me” in French, the Toi-et-Moi double-stone style symbolizes two people coming together in matrimony. It also has a rich history, dating back to the 18th century, when Napoleon Bonaparte proposed to Joséphine de Beauharnais.

Despite being centuries-old, nothing about this style feels dated, especially if you combine different cuts, colors, and even stones. Consider Ariana Grande’s pearl-and-diamond combo or Megan Fox’s emerald-and-diamond permutation. You could also choose a more sculptural coiled band for added drama.

Would-be brides who prefer bold bands and signet rings will love the chunky trend. While the cigar-style bands that were popular in 2025 featured multiple small stones arranged on top or in the middle, the 2026 take on the thick band trend encloses a lone massive gemstone of your choosing. It’s already been cosigned by style stars such as Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus.