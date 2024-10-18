After a whirlwind few weeks headlining the Austin City Limits Festival, Dua Lipa recently returned to London for a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall. Instead of sporting leather hot pants and sexy slip dresses on stage like she normally would, the pop star instead opted for a gorgeous slit dress that screamed old Hollywood.

Dua’s Old Hollywood Slit Dress

Dua Lipa has a long history of channeling the past via her style, though her sartorial homages rarely surpass the early aughts.

That all changed on Oct. 17, when the 29-year-old took the stage at London’s most iconic venue in a red-hot bustier gown. The satin dress boasted a strapless sweetheart neckline, and featured a structured corseted shape around the waist.

Despite its timelessness, the dress was definitely a risqué take on old Hollywood glam, thanks to a massive slit down the side that left her leg totally exposed.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between the fiery red hue and the striking silhouette, the dress shared a lot of similarities with something Jessica Rabbit would wear. Not to mention, she also paired the look with burgundy leather opera gloves and a matching sheer scarf, which cascaded down the front of the gown.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lipa also sported a pair of maroon heels to complete the look, and dyed her recently-red locks back to her natural black shade.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The vintage-inspired garment perfectly set the tone for the stripped-down concert, which featured accompaniment from a 53-piece orchestra.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Oct. 18, the “Don’t Start Now” singer took to Instagram to commemorate the special event. “Last night I performed in my hometown, London at The Royal Albert Hall. Standing in the middle of that room, standing on the shoulders of giants who have performed there before me, the energy of last night will be forever be engrained in my heart. This has been something that i've been dreaming of putting together for so many years,” the singer wrote in the caption.

“I feel like I could cry just writing this!!! I wanna do it again again again!!!!”

Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Costume Change Was Gothic

The performance may not have featured Lipa’s standard choreography or eye-catching visuals, but she’s still a pop star at heart, which means the night wouldn’t have been complete without a costume change. While performing “Cold Heart” with duet partner Elton John, Lipa wore a black feather vest layered on top of a sheer black long sleeve, a black floor-length skirt, and a silver studded chain belt around the waist.

Paired with her newly-dyed hair, the all-black look was giving major gothic vibes — a fitting aesthetic for such an old venue.