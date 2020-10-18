21 Comfy, Durable Slippers That Pass For Real Shoes

Whether you're lounging around the house, running an errand, or just walking to the mailbox and back, having a pair of slippers that pass for real shoes will keep your feet cozy and supported while giving you a more polished appearance. When shopping for slippers like this — which can usually be worn inside and outside — you're going to want a pair that has thick outsoles made of rubber. Rubber outsoles are necessary because they're usually durable enough to handle the pavement (even in the rain). In all, the best comfy, durable slippers on Amazon are non-slip to offer enough traction to keep you stable, and they often boast cushiony insoles. Some are even fashionable enough to pair with your favorite outfits.

Speaking of comfort, you'll want your new slippers' insoles to be constructed of memory foam or other padded materials that cushion and cradle your feet. If you prefer shoes on the warmer side, find a pair with fur or fleece lining (they'll keep your feet nice and toasty). Cotton and terry cloth also serve as optimal materials for slippers and house shoes — especially during the spring and summer months. That's because many cotton-lined slippers are breathable and moisture-wicking, which is a plus if your feet tend to sweat.

Lastly, slippers that pass for real shoes are typically stylish — whether they have faux fur outers or cross-band uppers . From open toes to furry booties, these options will have you ready for any casual outing while also providing the comfort of a traditional pair of slippers.

1 A Pair Of Plush Moccasins With Memory Foam Insoles Jessica Simpson Moccasins Amazon $26 See On Amazon Slip into these moccasins for cozy and comfortable wear that looks like a shoe but feels like a slipper. They feature snuggly fur insoles with a memory foam footbed underneath, a non-slip outsole with extra grip, and a microsuede outer topped off with a bow for a luxe look. Choose seven colors including cinnamon, black, gray, and more. • Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2 These Faux Fur Thong Slippers That Look Like Flip-Flops Cobian Bliss Slipper Amazon $26 See On Amazon These thong-style slippers let you stay cozy without cradling your feel in warmth. Each one has a plush foam footbed, a non-slip outsole with a grippy heart design, and arch support for optimal comfort. Plus, they're lined with faux fur (except for the toe post, which is lined with smooth satin). • Available sizes: 6 - 10

3 The Colorful Knit Booties That Match Just About Anything Minnetonka Betty Bootie Slipper Amazon $45 See On Amazon Great for indoor and outdoor wear, these slippers look more like a boots than anything else. They each feature a foam-padded insole, a plush faux fur lining, and a colorful knit outer that matches with just about anything. The rubber outsole also gives each shoe non-slip traction for moving about the streets. • Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 These Booties With Big, Furry Ankle Cuffs EuropeanSoftest Suede Faux Fur Bootie Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another pair of fur booties make the list, and this time with roll-down cuffs. Soft and cozy, these slip-on boot slippers can be worn with leggings or jeans to hang around the house or running errands just the same. They each feature a microsuede outer, an anti-slip rubber outsole, and a fleece faux fur lining to keep your feet comfy and cradled in any situation. Choose from four neutral colors. • Available sizes: 5 - 10

5 The Luxurious UGG Slippers Lined With Genuine Sheep Fur UGG Tasman Slipper Amazon $100 See On Amazon These clog-style UGGS are easy to get on and off in a pinch. Whether you're wearing them to walk around the house or while running to the store for milk, they'll remain comfy and durable. Made with a genuine suede upper, a thick rubber outsole, and a sheep fur interior, they're moisture-wicking and comfortable to wear without socks. • Available sizes: 5 - 12

6 The Absorbent Terry Cloth Flip-Flop Slippers Dearfoams Melanie Terry Flip Flop Amazon $17 See On Amazon These microfiber flip flops offer comfortable memory foam insoles, soft terry uppers, and durable outsoles that can withstand indoor and outdoor use. The terry lining makes them sweat-resistant while the thong design makes them stylish and easy to wear. Choose from gray and pink or black and white. • Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7 These Slippers That Look More Like Sneakers MOHEM Knit Slip Ons Amazon $22 See On Amazon These slip-on shoes look more like a sneakers than anything else, but they lean toward the comfort of slippers. Each shoe has a breathable sock-like upper that conforms to your feet, along with a durable outsole that provides traction. They're soft and pliable and can even be tossed into the washing machine for easy laundering. • Available sizes: 6 - 11.5

8 The Open-Toe Faux Fur Slippers With Heels Vionic Open Toe Slippers Amazon $70 See On Amazon If you enjoy the look and feel of faux fur, you're going to absolutely fall in love with this pair of open-toe slippers. Both the footbeds and insoles are lined with soft fuzz that give them a warm and cozy feel. Meanwhile, the insoles are cushioned and sit atop stylish platforms. The slippers are constructed with adjustable strap closures, and the outsoles are shock-resistant and non-slip. What more could you ask for? • Available sizes: 5 - 12

9 These Fuzzy Cross-Band Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles DREAM PAIRS Cross Band Slippers Amazon $16 See On Amazon Lightweight and easy to slip into, these cross-band slippers will make a great addition to your cozy-shoes collection. They're designed with plush fleece faux fur and offer supportive memory foam insoles that cushion your feet. Plus, the rubber outsoles keep things balanced while offering grip. Select your favorite of seven color combinations. • Available sizes: 5 - 12

10 A Pair Of Soft Clog Slippers That Come In 3 Pastel Colors Jessica Simpson Casual Slipper Amazon $20 See On Amazon These clog slippers feature furry inner linings highlighted by cushiony memory foam. The thick, durable outsoles offers stability, giving them the ability to be effortlessly worn both indoors and outdoors. This style is available in three pastel colors: gray, pink, and yellow. • Available sizes: Small - X-Large

11 The Faux Fleece Slippers That Look Like Actual Boots ZIZOR Suede Booties Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can keep completely warm in these faux fleece bootie slippers. They each have a suede-like upper that covers your entire foot (and ankle) for a comfortable and toasty feel — and they even feature non-skid outsoles that are durable enough for indoor and outdoor use. Available in black, gray, and brown, these are the perfect boot for staying cozy in any situation. • Available sizes: 6 - 10

12 The Lace-Up Booties You're Never Going To Want To Take Off Minnetonka Torrey Suede Booties Amazon $60 See On Amazon Pair these lace-up bootie slippers with any casual outfit, and you're ready to go. Highlighted by wool and suede uppers and rawhide ties, these booties feature pile linings, removable contoured insoles lined with faux fur, and durable rubber outsoles that add another layer of support and traction. They come in three neutral hues that are sure to garner many compliments as you hit the streets or lounge around the house. • Available sizes: 5 - 11

13 These Fair Isle Slipper Boots That Give Winter-Sweater Vibes MUK LUKS Raquel Slippers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep your feet and ankles secured and warm with these boot-slipper hybrids that have wintery fair isle designs. The textile uppers are soft and lined with faux fur, all while the durable rubber outsoles prevent slipping and sliding. Made in a black and gray design, they're sure to look great with your favorite pajamas and more. • Available sizes: Small - Large

14 These UGG Statement Slippers That Also Come In Leopard Print UGG Slide Slipper Amazon $100 See On Amazon These statement slippers by UGG are sure to catch the attention of anyones who sees them. They're each super plush and have a logo-branded slingback strap that keeps them anchored securely around your ankle. The slippers are also designed with sheepskin uppers and insoles for maximum comfort, and they have a molded rubber outsoles for protection and stability. There are nine color options to choose from, including leopard and multicolored. • Available sizes: 5 - 12

15 The Cable-Knit Booties With Faux Fur Sides MUK LUKS Cheyenne Booties Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cable-knit and cozy, these slip-on booties are a dream for both indoor and outdoor wear (and they look like standard boots you'd wear out on the town). They're warm, comfortable, and easy to slide into when you're around the house or headed out the door. The faux fur linings are soft against the skin while the cable-knit outer and durable rubber heel provide style, protection, and stability. They're available in over five shades. • Available sizes: Small - Large

16 The Memory Foam-Padded Booties Lined With Sherpa RockDove Cheyenne Cable Knit Bootie Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can stay cozy all day in this pair of cable-knit bootie slippers. The memory foam-padded insoles and lightweight construction makes them pliable and conforming to your feet. Not to mention, the cable-knit uppers are stylish and easy to match with — and they're also machine washable for simple cleaning and care. These slippers are even lined with fluffy sherpa, and they're available in white, black, and navy. • Available sizes: 5 - 12

17 These Breathable Cotton Slippers That Look Like Flats Wishcotton Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, these slippers are comfortable and double as simple flats. They feature memory foam footbeds, non-skid rubber outsoles, and breathable cotton-blend linings. Easy to slip on when needed, they conform to your feet and offer snug support. This pair can be placed in the washing machine for quick and easy laundering, and it's available in five colors. • Available sizes: 6 - 11

18 The Padded Cross-Band Slippers With Double Foam Padding ULTRAIDEAS Cross Band Slippers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your feet will never feel more comfortable than when in these cross-band slippers. They're easy to slip on and have soft, padded footbeds made of memory foam that's topped with another layer of supportive foam. The breathable cloth lining wicks away moisture while the durable rubber outsole keeps you fully protected. There are three colors available. • Available sizes: 5 - 12

19 These Moccasin-Style Slippers With Leather Laces Minnetonka Women's Cally Faux Fur Slipper Amazon $45 See On Amazon These sueded moccasin-style slippers are filled with a faux fur lining and grounded with rubber outsoles. The leather laces wrap around the color and tie into a bow at the center. These are available in 20 different colors and patters. • Available sizes: 5 - 11 (including wide sizes)

20 The Slip-On Moccasin Slippers Without Laces Floopi Foam Moccasin Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These laceless moccasin-style slippers feature simple styling and maximum comfort. They have warm fur linings and memory foam insoles that cushion and cradle your feet. Meanwhile, the rubber outsoles do a great job of keeping you supported on the go. Choose from a large selection of hues. • Available sizes: 6 - 11