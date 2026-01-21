With the holiday of love fast approaching, fashion’s A-listers have been eagerly sharing their Valentine’s Day edits via chic campaigns. Rihanna spiced things up in red-hot intimates for Savage X Fenty; Hailey Bieber kept it saccharine in heart-adorned lingerie for Victoria’s Secret. The latest style savant to star in a V-Day spread: Elsa Hosk for Alo.

Elsa’s “Candy Heart Pink” Sports Bra

The athleticwear brand has been collecting supermodel endorsers like Thanos collects Infinity Stones. In recent months, Alo has tapped the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Amelia Gray to star in its promo materials. The brand’s latest addition to its impressive roster is Hosk, who spotlighted the brand’s new limited-edition Candy Heart Pink colorway.

In one layout, which dropped on Tuesday, Jan. 20, Hosk wore a stretchy, scoop-neck sports bra ($68) paired with matching capri leggings ($98) in the same pastel pink while posing atop a trolley at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Hitting just below the knees, the shorter-length bottoms were nostalgic, inspired by a silhouette that dominated the ‘90s and early noughties.

For an additional sprinkling of pink, she tied a matching sweater around her waist — another retro styling hack — and wore contrasting white sneakers for a strawberries-and-cream palette.

More Candy Heart Looks

In another pink-and-white number, Hosk wore a deep-V sports bra ($68) with a white trim. She wore it with matching straight-leg sweatpants ($138) with a drawstring waist, and threw on a chunky white cardigan.

It wasn’t just workout gear that Hosk modeled in the edit, she also rocked cute loungewear that would look chic outside of the gym. In one photo, in which the Helsa Studio founder lounged atop a green pool chair, she wore a long-sleeved ribbed knit crop top ($84) lined with teeny diamond cutouts along the length of the torso. The model paired the look with mid-rise loose pants ($128) crafted in a similarly ribbed fabric.

Elsewhere in the photo shoot, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lounge-approved sweat set, with a cropped crewneck sweatshirt ($128) and tiny drawstring shorts ($78). The co-ords were styled rather unexpectedly, with a Blair Waldorf-approved accessory.

Though the Gossip Girl queen bee wouldn’t be caught dead in sweats, she’s no stranger to Hosk’s white add-ons: tights in sheer lace.

These looks alone are reason enough to celebrate V-Day.