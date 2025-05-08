Hailey Bieber has long been a fan of the no-pants look. Like her bestie Kendall Jenner, the Rhode founder has been one of the pantless icons that ignited a coup d’état against bottoms. And, apparently, she’s still on the same anti-pants mission.

On Monday, May 5, Bieber made headlines for her 2025 Met Gala ‘fit: a teeny blazer dress by Saint Laurent (more on that later). But it was her look before the annual charity shindig that made a bigger, more risqué statement.

Hailey’s Undies-Only Look

Prepping for the Met Gala is a whole glam affair. Bieber proved just as much when she shared behind-the-scenes photos from her hotel. She was sipping martinis, munching on bites off a charcuterie board, and getting primped in a selection of Rhode products.

While mere mortals likely wear robes, pajamas, or even sweatpants to get ready, Bieber went for a white button-down pulled down her shoulders. Instead of wearing pants, she... didn’t. So she made sure her underwear was chic. And the pair of jacquard-esque granny panties sure was.

As for her glam, she went for Old Hollywood waves that framed her diamond necklace stunningly, and got dolled up in espresso makeup (her go-to). Just look at those subtle brown tones across her lips, lids, and cheeks.

Her Met Gala Tuxedo Dress

To walk the blue carpet, Bieber changed into a black tuxedo dress with a hemline so short, it was basically a jacket styled sans pants. The tailored piece was a more straightforward interpretation of this year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

She paired the Saint Laurent piece with sky-high mules from the same brand, with a shiny finish, and yassified her look with even more blinding bling.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Her Lingerie-Inspired After-Party Look

For the after-party, she changed into a champagne-hued corset dress by Dilara Findikoglu. Like her dress at the event proper, this, too, came equipped with a micro-mini hemline, albeit with a wavy detail. She switched up her accessories too, opting for a nano bag encrusted with rectangular gemstones and gold mules.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Three slays? Sounds about right.