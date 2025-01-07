The new year is essentially an invitation for a fresh start. It’s why people are inspired to jot down resolutions and create mood boards of what the year will look like. On the flip side, many also itemize things to leave behind in the previous year. Some of those include but are not limited to: habits, people, and styles. One trend that will make it through 2025 is ballet flats — at least according to Hailey Bieber.

Since 2023, the ballerina-inspired footwear has had the fashion industry in a chokehold. The trend cycles have looped through round, square, bow-topped, naked, and other design iterations. But the comfortable shoe’s ubiquity won’t be waning in 2025. And, regardless of the many permutations the delicate footwear goes through, one it shoe reigns supreme: the Mary Jane-style pair from The Row. Bieber all but confirmed that.

Hailey’s Balletcore Look

Over the weekend, the Rhode founder was spotted in Beverly Hills leaving a Pilates class. Unlike most people who walk out of workout studios in athleisure, Bieber looked like she didn’t build a sweat in a chic ensemble.

She wore a black fitted top that looked nondescript enough to be workout gear. She topped it, however, with a statement-making leather duster.

BACKGRID

Trench coats have boomeranged back into fashion favor since the rise of quiet luxury and have been interpreted in novel ways — including leather options. Her choice was a lambskin trench from Saint Laurent that was both edgy and effortless.

The most eye-catching parts of her look were on her feet. Her ballet flats from The Row are an easy celeb favorite, beloved by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya. Hers were crafted in a plain black and a similarly hued elastic band.

Also Peep Her Leopard Print Bag

Another trend that fashion girls will be taking into 2025 is the mob wife-beloved leopard print. The animal pattern blew up last year when designers began sending the spotted look on runways. Influenced by runways rife with the feline, Bieber carried a roomy leopard print bag, also from Saint Laurent.

The model completed her look with tiny black sunglasses, as is her MO. She also tied everything together in a streamlined beauty look: a sleek bun.

Another day, another slay.