There are few things more wholesome than Disney — and that’s by design. Fairy tale aficionados know that the production behemoth typically takes the goriest, most twisted parts of classic tales and bibbidi-bobbidi-boos them into storylines more palatable for kids. (See: Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid and the Grimm Brothers’ Cinderella, among countless others.)

That veneer of blissful innocence also applies to fashion. Wearing any garment stamped with a Disney character instantly sends an outfit into the nostalgic, cutecore category. That is, unless you’re Elsa Hosk.

On Monday, Jan. 27, the former Victoria’s Secret angel jetted to Paris for Haute Couture Week. Even before heading to the shows and turning the streets into her personal runway, she kicked off her style serves in her hotel room. Leaning into Disneycore, she wore a Mickey Mouse shirt with an NSFD (Not Safe For Disney) twist.

Elsa’s PG-13 Disney Look

If you’ve always been curious about what A-listers’ staycations look like — particularly the loungewear they deem appropriate for ritzy rooms — look no further. Hosk just gave a peek into hers.

Via a mirror selfie, the Helsa Studio founder donned Disney merch, proving she’s a certified Disney adult. Her nostalgic choice was simple: a butter yellow T-shirt featuring the famed rodent mascot. She pulled the cozy Mickey piece up to her ribs, giving it a belly-baring crop effect. It was her bottoms, or lack thereof, that took the look up to a PG-13 level. Instead of wearing pants, she skipped that layer altogether and wore white panties clad with a dainty bow.

Instagram/hoskelsa

She completed her look with oat-colored calf-length socks and hotel slippers.

Another Nostalgic Hit

Mickey wasn’t the only childhood relic Hosk leaned into in Paris; She also incorporated teddy bears in her ensembles. Her monochromatic dark chocolate ’fit was bear-inspired enough. She wore a drop-waist dress and paired it with a shaggy floor-length coat. To up the furry antics, she playfully adorned her bag — an Hermès Birkin, mind you — with a white bear bag charm.

Bag charms started trending last year, after being cosigned by the likes of Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian. But while previous baubles included kitschy heart-shaped pieces or touristy mementos, the fashion set has been adorning their designer goods with miniature stuffed toys as of late, embracing the TikTok-viral trend.

It’s peak childhood dressing and I’m here for it.