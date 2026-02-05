You know someone is an A-list celebrity when they bag a Valentine’s Day campaign. (Think: Hailey Bieber for Victoria’s Secret, Millie Bobby Brown for Florence by Mills, and Sydney Sweeney for SYRN.) Elsa Hosk, however, proved her fashion-girl supremacy by fronting not one, but two separate V-Day shoots for Alo Yoga. And the second one, which dropped on Tuesday, Feb. 3, was much, much spicier than the last.

Elsa’s Slinky G-String

In January, the Helsa Studio founder starred in her first V-Day edit for the athleisure brand, posing in a series of “Candy Heart Pink” workout clothes like gym leggings, sweatpants, and other cozy lounge pieces. Early this week, Alo released a follow-up collection tied to the holiday of love, and, unlike her first all-pink drop, everything was painted a vivid cherry red and almost everything was lingerie.

In one photo, taken at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a scoop-neck bralette ($48) with a low plunge. The stretchy piece was paired with a cropped cardigan in the same Bright Red shade. Her bottoms were practically nonexistent, save for the tiniest G-string ($34) and sheer over-the-knee tights in the same shade.

For a final touch, she accessorized with a long pendant necklace, one of the millennial-approved cheugy trends from the 2010s that’s making a comeback. The accessory’s renaissance had already been cosigned by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Dua Lipa.

To match the outfit’s effortless, “I woke up like this” vibe, she kept her blonde hair down and styled in loose, messy curls.

More Undies, Right This Way

In another photograph, Hosk changed into a deep, plunging sports bra ($68) with a band that bore the brand’s near-incognito logo. She paired it with matching micro shorts ($64) that looked more akin to fitted boxer briefs. The entrepreneur completed the look with a cropped, fitted jacket that she left unzipped, which also featured fingerless gloves. Her only accessory for this layout was a gold bangle worn around one long sleeve.

Shop The Look

Everything that Hosk wore is now available to shop, in sizes ranging from XXS to L.

Another V-Day drop for the books.