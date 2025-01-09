What exactly does an off-duty model wear? Most professional strutters stick to the tried-and-tested formula: jeans, a tank top (typically white), and a leather jacket. Elsa Hosk, however, is no regular model. Even her off-duty looks are high-fashion.

Elsa’s Mob-Wife ‘Fit

On Monday, Jan. 6, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel elevated models’ go-to combination. Her base outfit mostly followed the nondescript formula. She wore a fitted black top tucked into high-waist jeans. Though she’s been embracing the controversial barrel-leg silhouette recently, she traded them for a much simpler pair of straight-leg jeans.

What sent the basic ’fit into high-fashion territory was her choice of coat. While leather jackets are a model favorite, Hosk wore a duster that fell to her ankles — a statement-making length for any style. She took the drama up a notch with the shaggy fur trim that lined the entire inside including the exaggerated lapel and wrists.

The textured style is set to be one of the biggest coat trends this winter, especially after shaggy options debuted on the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Valentino and Stella McCartney. As a tastemaker on the pulse of what’s trending, it’s no surprise that Hosk is one of the first to embrace the trend — and undoubtedly ignite its popularity further.

Though she topped off her look — literally — with a baseball cap, Hosk’s aesthetic is always polished. Flexing her styling muscles, she easily refined her casual ensemble with a couple of key accessories: a leather tote bag she carried like an oversized clutch and a skinny black belt. It’s a simple but effective hack.

Shop Her Kicks

Though her palette was mostly blacks and navy blues, one thing did pop: her immaculate white sneakers. Instead of her usual high-heeled choices, she went the comfortable route, making it a true off-duty ensemble.

Her choice was a pair of Reebok Classic AZ Shoes, a reinterpretation of a ’70s running classic called the Aztec. The style is currently available in two colorways (namely, white and black) and retails for $75.

Even off-duty, she’s the best-dressed of the bunch.