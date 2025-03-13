Elsa Hosk knows how to add a little bit of spice to luxury. From pairing teeny knit shorts with a timeless Hermés Kelly bag to matching a bra with her pajamas, the model has mastered the combo of quiet luxury and naked dressing trends — even while off-duty.

Hosk, who has her own fashion line called Helsa Studio, recently took time off from her design and modeling jobs to travel and relax, which she documented with a 20-photo slideshow on Instagram. “Random trips around the [globe emoji],” she captioned the post, which proved that she doesn’t rest on her fashion laurels on vacation. She might even give Dua Lipa a run for her money as queen of vacations.

Elsa’s Beach-Ready Swimsuit

Hosk went to the beach on vacation, enjoying the scenic views in equally chic swimwear. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit from Jil Sander with a plunging A-neckline and the brand’s logo on her chest.

She didn’t wear any footwear or accessories, but she did give her beach cover-up a new purpose. She took a cozy maroon linen sweatsuit with her, draping it around her shoulders and seemingly using the sweatpants as a beach towel.

Elsa Hosk / Instagram

Elsa’s Spicy Corpcore

In another vacation photo, Hosk dressed up her spicy attire with some corporate-inspired pieces. She wore a long-sleeved bodysuit with semi-sheer pleated fabric and a high-cut hem. She tucked it underneath a pair of flowy gray slacks with a wide belt, forming a faux whale tail ’fit.

Elsa Hosk / Instagram

She wore a pine green double-breasted trench coat, adding casual elegance to the ensemble. She also carried a black shoulder bag with gold chain-link accents.

Hosk then shared a getting-ready photo in the same gray pants — and nothing else. The model went completely topless, and her only accessory was the white towel wrapped around her hair.

Elsa Hosk / Instagram

Now that’s how you dress for a vacation.