Elsa Hosk is the unsung hero of the quiet luxury aesthetic. Though the likes of Sofia Richie and Jennifer Lawrence popularized the sartorial genre, the former Victoria’s Secret model is keeping the trend alive. A quick scroll through Hosk’s Instagram feed will give anyone stealth wealth styling inspiration; she’s practically a walking Pinterest board.

Apart from styling tips, she went a step further and launched Helsa Studio, a ready-to-wear label bursting with sophisticated options that fall squarely under the quiet luxury category. Take her latest look on Monday, Nov. 4. She styled the ultimate old money staple, the trench coat, from her brand and somehow made a ‘fit worthy of Old Hollywood.

Elsa’s Old Money Trench Coat

Though the elegant aesthetic encompasses several style sensibilities (see: elegant neutrals, plain solid colors, and luxe fabrics), the trend’s key item is the trench coat, especially for fall. A long list of fashion’s finest — Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber included — have been incorporating the classic outerwear into their ensembles (e.g. mini trench coats worn as dresses to itty-bitty ones styled pantless).

Though Hosk is but the latest in a long line of celebs to rock the look, she styled hers differently. She wore an ankle-length version as a dress and belted it for a cinched waist effect. Unlike the more common khaki renditions, she chose one in an elegant cream tone. The piece, which retails for $498, is available for preorder.

S/O To Her Elegant Accessories

Hosk knows accessories make or break a look — and hers elevated the ensemble. She carried a vintage Prada Bauletto in a tan croc leather and matched it with her shoes: tan pointed-toe pumps.

Meanwhile, she styled a silken gold scarf around her head à la Hollywood actors of yore. To add another retro piece, she wore ’80s-era chunky gold earrings. The only contemporary twist was daring. Underneath the ensemble, Hosk went utterly braless — a 2024 style choice.

She’s the quiet luxury icon.