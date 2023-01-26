Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount & Lucas Bravo Owned Paris Fashion Week

Fittingly enough, a handful of stars from Netflix’s Emily In Paris have been making waves across the city’s Fashion Week. As well as a shimmering appearance from Ashley Park at Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture fashion show, where the actor pulled off golden heels despite wearing an ankle support, Emily’s two love interests from the comedy-drama have modelled their own looks.

Making quite the entrance, Lucien Laviscount rolled up to Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19 on top of a taxi — there’s still no word on whether he was directly inspired by The Spice Girls whirling around on black cabs during the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics, but the parallels are certainly there.

The Burnley-born actor, who plays Alfie in the hit Netflix drama, posed in a top-to-toe look from Louis Vuitton’s SS23 collection as he headed to the designer’s Fall/Winter menswear show. Pairing a cartoonish knitted T-shirt with a full-length pleated skirt, in matching shades of muted blue, he finished the look with bold, block-colour trainers.

Lucien Laviscount in a Louis Vuitton fit Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, Lucien’s co-star Lucas Bravo, who portrays French chef Gabriel in the series, made his runway debut for Louis Gabriel Nouchi on Jan. 20. The French-born designer’s latest collection is inspired by Bret Easton Ellis’ gruesome satirical horror American Psycho — a 1991 novel about the fashionably-dressed investment banker and serial killer Patrick Bateman. A murderous monster in an expensive suit, Bateman is also obsessed with capitalism, carefully recounting his intense, multi-step skincare routine in between his graphic killing sprees.

“I was shocked when I first read it, and I loved having a reaction,” the designer told Vogue, “but this is about twisting the code of toxic masculinity we see in the book and making it our own.” Bravo donned a floor-length trench with artful blood-splatters across his face for the runway show.