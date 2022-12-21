The escapist charm of Emily in Paris is the product of several elements: the perfect fashion, the beautiful people, the seemingly limitless personal budget to spend on anything and everything Paris has to offer. But it’s also the way Emily and co. constantly have access to live music and fun, French covers courtesy of Ashley Park’s Mindy.

The Tony-nominated actor proved her musical chops in Broadway shows like The King and I and Mean Girls before being cast as Mindy Chen — and, yes, it’s really her singing on the show. “My favorite thing to do is interpret songs that are well known and make them my own,” she told Vogue last year.

This time around, Mindy’s songs on Emily in Paris Season 3 include several hits from female vocalists, such as Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.” The latter, which appears during Episode 5, features both French and English lyrics — and according to Netflix, Park only had 12 hours to learn the translation. Fortunately, it all worked out, and the performance of “Shallow,” which takes place during a tense moment for Mindy and her beau and bandmate Benoît, is one of the most memorable musical moments of the season.

Of course, there’s plenty more where that came from — ranging from non diegetic soundtrack bops, to an unexpected moment where Lily Collins takes the stage herself, singing “Alfie” (from the movie, Alfie) as a sweet ode to her onscreen beau of the same name.

Collins told Extra TV that she was nervous about the prospect of singing as Emily, because her bestie (onscreen and off), Park, is a “phenomenal” singer herself. However, Collins found a way to separate her nerves from the task at hand. “I, right off the bat, said, Emily and Lily are not Mindy and Ashley,” she explained. “Like, we have to make sure that there’s a huge difference there. Emily’s not going to be trying to be Mindy. If she sings, she’s singing for a purpose of stepping outside her comfort zone. Of this kind of, gut-wrenching vulnerability — and character-driven.”

Here’s a breakdown of all the songs on Emily in Paris Season 3, and when you can expect to hear them in the season.

The Emily In Paris Season 3 Music

Episode 1, “I Have Two Lovers”

“Reine de l’attitude” by DOPAMOON and Lydia Képinski

“Passion sonore” by AGAV and Lucile Seguin

“J’ai Deux Amours” by Josephine Baker, performed by Ashley Park

“Tout ira bien” by Sarah Rebecca and Ariel T

Episode 2, “What’s It All About...”

“Redis-moi” by Mélanie Pain

“Zou Bisou, Bisou” by Jessica Paré

“Smile” by Nat King Cole, performed by Ashley Park

“Alfie” by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, performed by Lily Collins

“Seuls à vivre” by Noroy

Episode 3, “Coo D’état”

“Là ou l’été” by Mélanie Pain

“Une autre vie” by Iliona

“Domino” by Myd

“Vitesse” by Napkey

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, performed by Ashley Park

“Ma jaguar” by The Rebels of Tijuana

“Cet été” by Matild

“Open Up the Sky” by Slove, John, & The Volta

Episode 4, “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper”

“Spotlight on Me” by Janaé E., Maine Productionz, and PUSH.audio

“J’adore ce flic” by The Rebels of Tijuana

“Boom, boom click!” by Saint Privat

“Paris” by L’Impératrice

“Call Me” by Sarah Rebecca

Episode 5, “Ooo La La Liste”

“Parler” by SOCIAL DANCE

“Maria” by Kedam

“Humains après tout” by Nell Widmer

“Mon Soleil (Les Gordon Remix)” by Ashley Park and Les Gordon

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, performed by Ashley Park and Kevin Dias

Episode 6, “Ex-en-Provence”

“Érotique” by The Rebels of Tijuana

“C’est tout” by Suzy Delair

“Party” by Black Lilys

“Un roi” by Casque D’Or

Episode 7, “How To Lose a Designer in 10 Days”

“chute libre” by Emma Hoet

“Control” by Janet Jackson

“Mangrove (Le Wanderer Remix)” by Toukan Toukän and Le Wanderer

“The Answer” by Cezaire and Ayelle

Episode 8, “Fashion Victim”

“TNT” by Fantasydub and Rachel Fannan

“Que les rêves” by Mélissende

“Pénélope” by Fred Nevché

“Lightleak” by There’s Talk

“Let Your Body Move” by Jean Tonique

“Maintenant je suis un voyou” by Bruno Leys

Episode 9, “Love Is In The Air”

“French Boy” by Moodoïd and Say Lou Lou

“Sur la piste de danse” by Laure Briard

“Le Tuto” by Miel De Montagne and Jacques

“Sleep, Sleep” by Painted Pale

“Love Is in the Air” by John Paul Young

Episode 10, “Charade”