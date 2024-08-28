Emily Ratajkowski can’t stop, won’t stop looking to trends past for style inspiration. And her favorite decade to draw from is also the most chaotic: the early aughts. Thus far, she’s recreated Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic looks, rocked divisive thong-flaunting whale tails, and even revived flared yoga pants, a “cheugy” millennial staple. Fittingly, she dug from the fashion archives once again for her latest campaign.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the My Body author starred in Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2024 ads wearing a look all too familiar to those who witnessed the turn of the millennium: the Canadian tuxedo. Ever the risqué dresser, however, Ratajkowski took the polarizing ’00s style and gave it the buzzy undies-baring treatment.

Emily’s Bra As Top Co-Ords

In the early aughts, the denim-on-denim ensemble was often scoffed at, despite being a go-to look of Princess Diana and Britney Spears. Ratajkowski, however, is never one to back away from a style challenge. Proving she can make anything chic, the model took a controversial trend from the 2000s and paired it with another divisive trend, albeit more current: the bra as a top.

Kurt Geiger

In lieu of wearing an actual top, Ratajkowski donned a denim bra with the skinniest black straps. To really lean into the skin-flaunting look, she wore a matching fitted mini skirt — another silhouette that was ubiquitous in the noughties.

Kurt Geiger

Her Bags Cost How Much?!

The real stars of her ’fit were her (supersized) accessories. She even switched Kurt Geiger bags while wearing the same look. Both inky shoulder bags came from the Chelsea collection — crescent-shaped handbags in varying sizes and strap styles. Both, however, featured a flap enclosure and the logo’s iconic eagle hardware. The smaller Chelsea Hobo retails for $295, while the bigger one goes for $325.

EmRata’s Other Bra-Centric Look

In the same campaign, Ratajkowski changed into a second, even more daring look. She took the office-friendly suit and gave it a barely there spin. Her tuxedo jacket was cropped and left open to reveal a fiery red bra — nothing else.

Kurt Geiger

Instead of including the suit’s typical companion (read: pants), Ratajkowski’s set featured itty-bitty shorts. She accessorized with chain jewelry around her neck and wrists.

Kurt Geiger

Unlike her other ’fit, where she switched out bags, Ratajkowski carried three different bag styles in one fell swoop. Her choices included a textured saddle crossbody ($325), a micro crescent-shaped crossbody ($175), and a roomy cherry red tote ($245).